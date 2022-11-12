Demi Moore Dances With Joy as She Celebrates 60th Birthday With Family

Watch : "Brave New World" Cast's Surreal Time With Demi Moore

Celebrating in the sky.

Demi Moore rang in her milestone 60th birthday Nov. 11 aboard a private jet with family and friends. In a video posted to Instagram, the actress can be seen smiling and dancing as her guests sang her "Happy Birthday" on the plane.

"Hitting a milestone birthday feeling loved and grateful, she wrote in the Nov. 12 post. "Thank you all for the sweet messages yesterday."

In the comments, the Ghost star was showered with sweet messages, including some from fellow Hollywood icons Julianne Moore and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Demi's youngest daughter, Tallulah Willis who she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis, also posted series of snaps from the celebration, including a pic of her mom wearing a colorful birthday crown and snuggling with her adorable pooches.

"Happy 60th to my favorite medical anomaly," the 28-year-old wrote Nov. 11. "Whatever hill you're over, show me where to begin the climb.