Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 11 as Abby De La Rosa Gives Birth Again

Watch : Nick Cannon Jokes About a Vasectomy After Recent Baby News

Abby De La Rosa is officially a mom of three.

More than a year after welcoming twin sons Zion and Zillion with Nick Cannon, Abby announced that their baby girl, Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, has arrived. This marks baby No. 11 for Nick.

"11/11/2022 A BEAUTIFUL DAY for 'BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN CANNON' to arrive!" he wrote on his Instagram Nov. 12, alongside a photo of Abby cradling the newborn as he looks at the infant happily. "Mommy @hiabbydelarosa you make it ALL look so easy and effortless but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself."

He continued, "Beautiful is privileged to have such a Loving and Spiritually inclined Mother. Your resilience and strength doesn't go unnoticed. Watching you smile through the world's madness and my constant craziness is so impressive. Not a day goes by that I am not filled with gratitude for all your care, words of affirmation, kindness and inspiration. Thank you!! If I don't say it enough! You are the definition of steadfast and virtuous and it is my continued duty to make you and our children feel valued and protected every single day!"