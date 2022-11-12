Tyler Cameron’s Holiday Gift Guide Includes a Life-Changing Item and Some Dating Must-Haves From Amazon

We interviewed Tyler Cameron because we think you'll like his picks. Tyler is a paid spokesperson for Amazon. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
You're not alone if you have some shopping regrets. Tyler Cameron is right there with you. The Bachelorette alum shared his holiday gift guide picks with E! shoppers along with the "biggest mistake" he made when he "started making money." Now, he uses a replacement item that he got from Amazon that "changed [his] life." The Bachelor Nation fan favorite is a contractor, fitness enthusiast, and an avid Amazon shopper who appreciates reasonable prices.
Tyler explained, "Amazon makes holiday shopping so easy. I'm all about getting good deals and I love how everything ships so quick. I'm a Prime guy and I've been a Prime guy for a long time. I love that you can rely on everything to get to you quickly. With other websites, you don't really know if the stuff is going to come to you."
Whether you're prepping for the holidays or just shopping for fun, Tyler's Amazon gift guide has something for everyone. He even shared some dating hacks, including an at-home date night essential, a fresh breath must-have, and a grooming tool. Tyler's other gift suggestions include self-care items, post-workout solutions, timeless fashion, and, of course, that one life-changing product.
Tyler Cameron's Holiday Gift Guide
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds
"These are great for working out and running because they hook around your ears. You know, they're not falling off and are going nowhere. I love it for working out for running."
The Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds have 51,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews and they're an E! Shopping Editor favorite too. Currently, Amazon has these in three colors.
Toloco Massage Gun
"At the end of the day, what do these things do? They shoot back and forth. They're pretty simple, you know? There's no need to spend $400 on another tool. I found one that's price-appropriate. Why spend the money if you don't have to. I have a buddy with a back injury and he's always on the gun. It just gives him that temporary relief."
This device has 24,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Phylian Sonic Electric Toothbrush With 8 Brush Heads, 5 Modes, 3 Hours Fast Charge for 60 Days
"I appreciate this set because it comes with the extra brush heads. I admit that I have gone longer than I needed to not replacing the brush heads enough in the past. This is a great brush and fresh breath is important. You need to keep your teeth clean. You don't want a big dentist bill or a bad kiss. You need to have a toothbrush in the gift list. My mom used to get us toothbrushes, socks, and underwear for Christmas, always. This is just one of those things we got for Christmas every year. You may not get excitement in response, but it will be the most useful gift."
This set has 5,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews and six colors to choose from.
Grace & Stella Under Eye Masks 24 Pairs- Reduce Dark Circles, Puffy Eyes, Under-Eye Bags
"Take my advice and put them in the fridge. There's nothing more refreshing. These kind of wake you up in the morning. It's a great way to feel energized like you got a caffeine kick, but without the coffee. They have a nice, cooling sensation that wakes me up. I love them. They are especially great after a night out or whenever you might get a little puffy."
These under-eye gels come in three colors and they have 6,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker with WiFi Connectivity
"I'll tell you my new favorite thing is the ice machine from GE. This is a splurge, but hear me out. Have you ever been to Sonic? They have the best ice in the world. This machine makes ice just like the ice from Sonic. Now, you have the ice that you want at your house. A lot of New York City apartments don't have ice makers."
This ice maker comes in two colors and it's 20% off right now.
Sparthos Back Support Belt
"I have a back brace in my gift list. My back pain kills me sometimes and this has been so helpful. I love this brace it's a considerate gift."
This brace comes in three sizes and it has 31,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Cosori Pro Ii Air Fryer Oven Combo
"This is an important one on the list. Here's a tip. If you're not a stud in the kitchen, here's something you can do. Order a really nice meal, reheat it, and replate it. Get the air fryer to make it crispy for a really nice meal. You don't have to tell them where the food came from originally. Just say you put it in the air fryer, which would be true. And, of course you can use it to cook a lot of things for real."
It has 78,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Wrangler Authentics Men's Long Sleeve Sherpa Lined Shirt Jacket
"Get ready for the fall and winter weather with a Wrangler coat. It has a nice, thick faux fur inside to keep you warm. You know?"
This comes in 14 colors with sizes ranging from small to 3X. This shirt has 15,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Carhartt Men's Relaxed Fit Duck Blanket-Lined Detroit Jacket
"When it's too cold for just the Wrangler jacket, put on the Carhartt. You're warm and you look good too. Ready for the weather or to go dig a hole. Whatever you want to do."
It has 2,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
ComfiLife Foot Rest for Under Desk at Work
"Your feet are so important, right? When I played football back in the day, we always talked about having sweet feet. Take care of your feet. I will do whatever I need to do. You need to take care of your feet. I learned that from football and it's important now. It's important to give your body rest and make time for recovery, even if you're at the office. This is good if you're just home on your couch. This gives that extra comfort you need in your life. You deserve it."
This footrest has multiple uses. It comes in three colors and it has 6,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ring Video Doorbell Wired– Convenient, Essential Features in a Compact Design, Pair With Ring Chime To Hear Audio Alerts in Your Home
"You really do need a Ring Doorbell in your life for so many reasons. I just got mine installed. It provides a video, so you have surveillance and even some funny moments. You need this for your own safety too. I think it's an important thing for you to have. You need to see who's at the door. I'm putting these on all the houses I work on. You definitely need one. You really need one. It's the most important thing on this list. Safety is important. Safety never takes a holiday. It's a good gift. All of your loved ones need these."
This video doorbell 42,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
AquaDance Premium High Pressure 3-Way Rainfall Combo with Stainless Steel Hose With 6 Settings
"These have high water pressure and multiple heads. This one is great. It has good water pressure and you can adjust it and change the angles. A showerhead is important, but you don't realize it until you don't have it."
This shower head comes in three colors and it has 28,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Best Friends by Sheri Calming Cat and Dog Throw Blanket
"This is huge. You can see how big the dog is in the picture, but this a good place for me and [my dog] Harley to lay together. We share everything. We share water. We share my bed. Now, we are sharing this dog bed."
This throw is available in seven colors, three sizes, and four styles. It has 3,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Timberland Men's Icon Premium Classic Boot
"These should be a staple in your closet. We all need a pair of Tims, right? You can always catch me in Florida or in New York with a pair of Tims in my closet. You know, some people like to have a nice pair. I just have dirty pairs of Tims though. They look better that way too. They're my work boots and these are iconic shoes right here. Everyone should have at least one pair of Tims in their closet. They're for everyone, every gender."
Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses
"You don't want to be squinting the whole time. You'll get wrinkles on your forehead. Of course, you've got to protect your eyes. Bigger aviators have never really been my look, per se, but these have a great shape that really does look good on all face shapes. These are a staple. We have two wardrobe staples in this list, the Ray-Bans and the Timberlands. Sunglasses always fit. You don't have to worry about that. You will see your friends wearing these all the time. You'll know right away that they're a good gift."
Amazon has these in 15 colors and three diameters, with 3,900+ 5-star reviews.
SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Roller Luggage
"I'm gonna tell you the biggest mistake I ever made, when I started making money. I went and got a Louis Vuitton duffel bag, which I think is at the bottom my closet right now. You know why? Because I got this luggage with some wheels on it. Once you start using a bag with some wheels on it, you are never going to carry around a duffel bag through the airport again. Get a bag with some wheels and you'll never go back. I got the checkered Louis Vuitton bag and I never use it. It just collects dust in the back of my closet. This bag with wheels on it changed my life. Get that rolling suitcase. You need it."
This bag comes in 11 colors and five sizes with 7,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
MANGROOMER Professional Do-It-Yourself Electric Back Hair Shaver
"Grooming is important. I like to groom and keep things nice. I manscape. It's important to manscape where the sun don't shine. I have like six hairs on my chest, so I don't need this for that, but this great for the back."
This shaver has 3,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker: Small Portable Waterproof Speaker with Microphone
"I'm a huge fan of Bose products. I have them all around the house, but this little Bluetooth speaker is great for travel. It's perfect because I can easily throw it in my luggage for music at the hotel. I put it in the shower. It's a good quality speaker that I can bring anywhere. Remember back in the day when we used to put phones in cups? We don't need to do that anymore."
This speaker comes in four colors and it has 31,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
