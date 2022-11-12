The Best Finds From the Forever 21 50% Off Early Black Friday Sale: A Faux Fur Duster Coat for $50 & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If I'm going to be completely honest, it's been a minute since my last proper Forever 21 shopping spree. But, have you seen the styles that are on sale at Forever 21 right now? If not, you're in for a treat.
Forever 21 is currently hosting its Pre-Black Friday 50% off sale, and it's just too good. Not only are there super versatile and trendy winter pieces, but you can get looks from Madison Beer's holiday party collection on sale, too! The looks are shimmering, chic and will totally get you in the holiday spirit. And, when you use code 'Extra11', you can get an extra 11% off these styles in honor of singles day until Monday.
Faux Fur Duster Coat
Forever 21 absolutely understood the assignment with this faux fur duster coat. I feel like it doesn't even need much of a description! Wear it with everything and be prepared for all the compliments to follow.
Off-the-Shoulder Belted Sweater Dress
This sweater dress comes in both black and beige, and either would be a chic option for your upcoming Thanksgiving dinner. Pair it with some strappy heeled sandals or heeled boots to complete the look.
Faux Fur Belted Coat
I'll take one of these faux fur belted coats in each color, please. Snag this chic coat for $66 instead of the usual $100 price tag and watch it become your favorite outerwear choice for the winter.
Plus Size Velvet Pants
Elevate your loungewear game with these velvet pants that come in three different colors. The cream ones are super cute, but you should also definitely check out the maroon ones.
Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Pants
Wear these wide-leg pants to the office, coffee shop or your favorite restaurant. These trousers come in so many different colors and are easy to dress up and down. Finish off the look with some platform loafers or heeled boots.
Faux Feather-Trim Mini Skirt
This faux feather trim mini skirt is one Madison Beer's holiday party shop picks, for obvious reasons. The faux feather detailing gives the skirt an elevated feel. Pair it with the matching cropped blazer for a complete look, and if white is not your vibe, you can snag it in black, too.
Faux Fur-Trim Duster Cardigan Sweater
Be the trendiest person in the room with this faux fur-trim longline cardigan sweater. Wear it over a basic tank top or long sleeve and a pair of leather pants or a skirt for a chic look.
Plus Size Embellished Mesh Top
This embellished mesh top would look stunning with a pair of leather pants or over a black bodycon dress. It's one of those tops you'll always look for on those GNO when you don't know what to wear.
Ruched Corset Crop Top
Who doesn't love a corset top that makes you look and feel good? This ruched corset crop top would look stunning with some leather pants or wide-leg trousers. No matter how you style it, you'll be turning heads.
Rhinestone Trucker Jacket
Another one of Madison's party picks, with a bit of an edgier vibe. This rhinestone denim trucker jacket is an easy way to add a bit of playfulness to any outfit. Plus, you can also get the look with the matching rhinestone jeans. It's currently 50% off!
Satin Strapless Maxi Dress
This dress is the moment. The satin strapless look gives it a chic and elevated feel. Get it in plum and black and rock them with your favorite outerwear during all your holiday parties.
One-Shoulder Mesh Bodysuit
This mesh bodysuit is a cute option for the holidays. Wear it with jeans, wide-leg pants or leather pants and some heels to complete the outfit. It's currently on sale for $15, so get it while you can!
Plus Size Faux Leather Blazer
Leather jackets are a total vibe for the winter, and a great layering piece. Wear this faux leather blazer over sweaters and under oversized coats for a chic and trendy look.
Brushed Plaid Duster Coat
Forever 21 is really killing it with the outerwear this season. This plaid duster coat comes in to different colors and would look simply amazing over a slip dress or a denim and cute sweater combo.
Fuzzy Mini Dress & Shrug Sweater Set
This fuzzy mini dress and shrug sweater set is super cute and versatile. Pairing them together feels like the obvious choice, but wearing the fuzzy shrug with a pair of jeans and bodysuit would also look great.
Ribbed Sweater & Mini Skirt Set
This sweater set comes in four perfect shades, so I don't blame you if you want to add more than one to your cart. Wear the look together for a go-to party outfit or pair the sweater with a pair of jeans for something more casual.
Cropped Cable Knit Sweater
This cropped cable knit sweater comes in four different colors, all as cute as the next. Pair the sweater with an oversized coat and some cargo pants for a cozy and cute look. This sweater is simply a winter staple!
Chainmail Crossbody Bag
An accessory pick from Madison's party collection, this bag can be worn as a crossbody or a handbag. It's the perfect going out bag that will definitely receive tons of compliments.
Plus Size Satin Midi Dress
This midi dress in purple is a playful piece you need to add to your cart ASAP, especially since it's on sale for $18. Pair it with some strappy sandals or kitten heels, but hurry— sizes are selling out!
Belted Longline Cardigan Sweater
Talk about cozy! This longline cardigan sweater is versatile and comfortable, and would look super cute paired over a turtleneck top and a pair of jeans or a slip skirt. It comes in two neutral and wearable colors.
