The Best Finds From the Forever 21 50% Off Early Black Friday Sale: A Faux Fur Duster Coat for $50 & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If I'm going to be completely honest, it's been a minute since my last proper Forever 21 shopping spree. But, have you seen the styles that are on sale at Forever 21 right now? If not, you're in for a treat.

Forever 21 is currently hosting its Pre-Black Friday 50% off sale, and it's just too good. Not only are there super versatile and trendy winter pieces, but you can get looks from Madison Beer's holiday party collection on sale, too! The looks are shimmering, chic and will totally get you in the holiday spirit. And, when you use code 'Extra11', you can get an extra 11% off these styles in honor of singles day until Monday.

By now, you should be excited. Read on to shop some must-have pieces from Forever 21!