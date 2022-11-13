The Crown Season 5 Skipped These Royal Scandals and Events

Watch : Elizabeth Debicki Portrays Princess Diana With Sons in The Crown

Well, these scenes were just nowhere to be seen.

The Crown season five covers just a small window of time—beginning in 1991 and ending just before Princess Diana's tragic death in August 1997—with the Netflix drama packing six very dramatic years into just 10 episodes. Naturally, a few things got the cut.

While creator Peter Morgan managed to depict the majority of the biggest moments in the royal family's history—most noteworthy, the deterioration of Diana and King Charles III's marriage, there were several real-life events that didn't make it into the new season, which premiered Nov. 9.

For example, did you know that Queen Elizabeth II was the subject of a radio prank call in which she openly discussed the royal family's plans for Halloween? Or that Prince William spent several days in the hospital after suffering a serious head injury while he was at boarding school? And though Dr. Hasnat Khan is introduced in the new season, The Crown doesn't express just how serious his unexpected romance with Diana became.