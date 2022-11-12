See Jason Momoa’s “Baby Girl” Lola Teach Him a Dua Lipa-Inspired Dance Routine

Watch : Jason Momoa & Daughter Lola Dish on Dance Collaboration for Slumberland

Jason Momoa is no fish out of water when it comes to dancing.

Case in point: The actor had no problems keeping up with his 15-year-old daughter Lola when she created a choreographed dance routine for his upcoming movie, Slumberland. As seen in behind-the-scenes footage shared on Instagram Nov. 11, Jason and his co-star Marlow Barkley grooved along to Dua Lipa's "Don't Start Now" as Lola coached the pair from the side. Another video showed the trio rehearsing the dance on set in between takes.

"my baby girl and @marlowbarkley teaching us a @dualipa dance," Jason captioned the clips, before giving a shoutout to the cast and crew of the Netflix flick. "my beautiful team always. and love to toronto aloha j."

The Aquaman star also shared several photos of himself around various sets from the fantasy film, joking that he was "trying to hide from marlow so i had enough energy to make this crazy movie."