Jada Pinkett Smith Praises Will Smith and His Ex Sheree Zampino for Raising "Stellar" Son Trey

Jada Pinkett Smith is giving kudos to her husband Will Smith and his ex-wife Sheree Zampino.
On Nov. 11, the Red Table Talk host praised the former couple for being good parents to their son Trey Smith. In a birthday tribute to Trey, Jada wrote on Instagram, "I can't believe you are 30 and what a stellar 30 you are."
She continued, "My greatest wish for you is that the wings upon your heart continue to help you soar to the heights within your spirit that you are always reaching for. It's been a joy to watch you fly higher and higher and become more free and wise as you go."
Jada went on to thank Trey for "loving me," writing, "I love and admire you."
She added in a nod to his parents, "Congratulations @shereezampino and @willsmith —ya'll done good."
The heartwarming post prompted Sheree to chime in and praise Jada right back, writing in the comments section, "Correction… "WE" done good! I love you J! #BestBonusMomEver."
Sheree—who recently guest-starred on season 12 of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills—was married to Will from 1992 until 1995. Jada tied the knot with the Men in Black actor in 1997 and the two share son Jaden, 24, and daughter Willow, 21.
Last month, Sheree joined Jada on Red Table Talk to discuss how they moved past initial hurdles in their family dynamic to create an unbreakable bond.
"We have developed a really nice sisterhood," Jada said on the Oct. 19 episode of the Facebook Watch series. "But it hasn't been easy along the way…sometimes we did have to fake it to make it."
The Set It Off star noted that it took a level of maturity to create a blended family. "For me, it really was just about maturity," Jada said. "Not understanding the marital dynamic. Like, ‘OK, if divorce papers are sent and people are over it, then this is done.' Guess what? It ain't never done…So that was my biggest misconception—that this woman is part of this family."
Looking back, Sheree noted that there was really only one thing she cared about when it came to being friends with Jada.
"Coming into this, doing the blended thing, my only requirement was that you treated my son well," she shared. "You did that. And your heart was always right towards him, wanting the best for him."