Why Tom Brady Says He "Almost Retired" From Football at Age 27

Tom Brady almost called a timeout on his NFL career early.

While the 45-year-old is currently in his 23rd season of professional football, recently admitted that Tom almost called it quits nearly two decades ago over a recurring injury.

"When I was 27, I almost retired from the game of football, because of elbow pain," he said in a Nov. 10 video for his company TB12. "Now, I'm 45 years old and I'm still here. No matter the age, no matter the obstacles, it's about how you feel, about what you do."

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback revealed, early in his tenure with the New England Patriots, he had a particularly nasty case of tendonitis in his elbow. At the time, he thought he could manage it by training through the pain, only finding relief when he started working with his now partner in TB12, trainer Alex Guerrero.

This isn't the first time Brady has spoken about the nearly career-ending injury, reflecting on how he actually made the flare-up worse by trying to solve it during a Sept. 2020 appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast.