Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Shares Health Update on “Day 10 of Being Sick”

Behati Prinsloo is on the mend.
The model, who is currently pregnant with her third child with husband Adam Levine, shared that she's been recently feeling under the weather, writing in a Nov. 11 post on Instagram Stories: "Day 10 of being sick."
Alongside a close-up pic of herself wearing fangs on her teeth, she added, "Send help."
Behati's post comes two weeks after she celebrated Halloween with not one, but two costumes.
As seen in a photo posted on Oct. 25, the former Victoria's Secret Angel cradled her growing baby bump while her face was painted with a moon and stars. She completed her look with a long sleeve shirt, yoga pants an an alien necklace.
Prior to that, Behati—who shares daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4 with the Maroon 5 musician—shared a snap of herself dressed up as the "love child of Freddy, Jason and Grim." Her spooky season ensemble consisted of a red and green striped sweater, a white mask and white shoes with red blood spatter.
The 34-year-old has sharing updates on her pregnancy on social media since confirming the Baby No. 3 in September. However, she has not publicly addressed the cheating allegations surrounding Adam, who previously denied that he had an affair after Instagram model Sumner Stroh claimed she was in a year-long relationship with the singer.
"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," Adam said in a Sept. 20 statement. "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."
He added, "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."