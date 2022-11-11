You Have to See Jennifer Garner's New Hair Transformation Right Before the Holidays

Watch : Jennifer Garner Says "Be Cautious" With Face Injections

Can you tell Jennifer Garner's changed her hair? 'Cause she totally has.

The 13 Going on 30 star showcased a new look at the Big Night Out gala, hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles in Hollywood Nov. 10. For the occasion, Jennifer had her medium-long brunette locks chopped into a chic lob. She paired the new 'do with a white blazer and matching top and shorts, plus tan pumps.

Her hairstylist, Adir Abergel, told People, "I'm calling it The Jen G cut for Gen Z."

He said he gave Jennifer "texturized long layers for volume that sit on the collarbone" and sideswept "[Brigitte] Bardot bangs to frame the face." For the textured look, he used the 6-in-1 Styler from his brand Virtue Labs, in which Jennifer, 50, is a brand partner, to lock in the style.

"This cut works for anyone at any age," Adir added. "You can have a transformation at any stage and hair is a wonderful reboot."

Jennifer's hair transformation comes at a special time, as Adir noted, "It's always nice to have a freshness for the holidays!"