Talan Torriero Says The Hills “Wouldn’t Exist” Without Lindsay Lohan

Talan Torriero says The Hills would still be unwritten without Lindsay Lohan.
The Laguna Beach alum shared on TikTok Nov. 10 that without the Mean Girls star, the iconic MTV spinoff would never have come to fruition. Admitting that he "knows it sounds crazy," he shared that Lindsay—who never appeared on the series—was crucial in bringing the show's cast together. "The Hills probably wouldn't exist if it wasn't for Lindsay Lohan," Talan said in the video. "After high school, I moved to L.A. and did the whole Hollywood thing. That's where I met Frankie Delgado. Frankie then introduced me to Lindsay and we started hanging out. Then Lindsay took us over to her assistant's house one day and that's when me and Frankie met Brian Drolet and Jason Eubanks who were living in Lindsay's assistant's guest house at the time."
Talan went on the explain that he then went out with Lauren Conrad and Heidi Montag in Hollywood, which is how Heidi met her former boyfriend—and season one cast member—Jordan. "And boom The Hills was born," Talan said. "It's crazy I know but you can pretty much thank Lindsay Lohan for the iconic show."
While Talan himself never appeared on The Hills, he did star alongside his high school classmates Lauren, Kristin Cavallari, and Stephen Colletti on the first two seasons of Laguna Beach. In fact, the trio—who were embroiled in an infamous love triangle during the show—recently reflected on some behind-the-scenes moments from the series on Kristen and Stephen's Back to the Beach podcast, where Lauren and the Uncommon James founder both revealed they were hooking up with Talan during season one.
And, of course, Talan—who now lives in Nebraska with his wife Danielle Torriero and their two kids, son Bronson, 5, and daughter Hudson, 2—took to TikTok to respond to the admissions, lip-synching the words to Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero." As a picture of Kristin, Lauren, and Stephen from their podcast episode appeared in the background he mimed, "It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me."
In a separate video, Talan is seen shaking his head as Lauren shares what went down, saying, "I was hooking up with Talan," to which the Very Cavallari star replied, "We all were!"