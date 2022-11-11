Yellowstone's Wes Bentley Teases How Jamie Will React to Governor John Dutton

The 2022 midterms may be over, but a political shakeup will soon hit Yellowstone.
Ahead of the season five premiere, star Wes Bentley shared how his character, Jamie Dutton, will react to adoptive dad John Dutton (Kevin Costner) becoming governor, a possibility that was teased at the end of season four but confirmed in the season's trailer.
"That's a big, crushing blow for Jamie, for many reasons," Bentley exclusively told E! News at Yellowstone season five premiere Nov. 3. "Obviously, Jamie wanted that. I think out of this arrangement that John had forced upon him, at least he thought, 'Well, the end game is some kind of power.' He would help the Duttons, but he would be his own man."
John winning the election, Bentley noted, skews Jamie's view of his father more negatively—even after (spoiler alert!) Jamie killed his biological father, Randall (Will Patton), in the season four finale, therefore giving Beth (Kelly Reilly) and John enough blackmail for, basically, eternity.
"He's a hypocrite," Bentley explained. "He's not the hero. He's not the man of his word. He's not the big guy, tough guy. He's just the guy with no ideas and he's panicking."
The 44-year-old actor added that the "veneer is gone, and that's an opening for Jamie."
"Can he exploit it?" he asked. "That's what we're gonna find out."
Plus, despite TV dramatization, Bentley noted all of these Montanan politics may be a little more true to life than viewers realize.
"I think the reflection we're showing now is that the type of people who want to get into government just to disrupt it or just to serve themselves, that's the mirror we're showing with John," he shared. "That's what he's gotten into it for, and he doesn't know anything about government and could care less, and we have a lot of that going on right now."
Yellowstone season five kicks off with a two-hour premiere Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on the Paramount Network.