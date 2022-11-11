Yellowstone's Wes Bentley Teases How Jamie Will React to Governor John Dutton

Watch : Kevin Costner Talks Bigger Picture of "Yellowstone" at 2022 SAG Awards

The 2022 midterms may be over, but a political shakeup will soon hit Yellowstone.

Ahead of the season five premiere, star Wes Bentley shared how his character, Jamie Dutton, will react to adoptive dad John Dutton (Kevin Costner) becoming governor, a possibility that was teased at the end of season four but confirmed in the season's trailer.

"That's a big, crushing blow for Jamie, for many reasons," Bentley exclusively told E! News at Yellowstone season five premiere Nov. 3. "Obviously, Jamie wanted that. I think out of this arrangement that John had forced upon him, at least he thought, 'Well, the end game is some kind of power.' He would help the Duttons, but he would be his own man."

John winning the election, Bentley noted, skews Jamie's view of his father more negatively—even after (spoiler alert!) Jamie killed his biological father, Randall (Will Patton), in the season four finale, therefore giving Beth (Kelly Reilly) and John enough blackmail for, basically, eternity.