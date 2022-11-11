Sydney Sweeney Slams "Disgusting" Trolls for Tagging Her Family in Euphoria Nude Scenes

After Sydney Sweeney opened up about doing nude scenes in Euphoria, the actress condemned fans who tagged her family in the NSFW moments. Hear what she had to say here.

Watch: Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney "Won't Stop" Doing Nude Scenes

Sydney Sweeney is clapping back at online trolls. 

The Euphoria star didn't hold back in sharing how she really feels about the online haters who began tagging members of her family in her nude scenes following the HBO hit's 2020 debut.

"My cousins don't need that," she told British GQ in a profile published Nov. 11. "It's completely disgusting and unfair. You have a character that goes through the scrutiny of being a sexualized person at school, and then an audience that does the same thing."

Sweeney went on to say that the trolls don't deter her from doing more NSFW scenes on Euphoria and other series—in fact, they fuel her even more.

"I think it's ridiculous," she explained. "I'm an artist, I play characters. It makes me want to play characters that piss people off more."

Sweeney also reflected on the scrutiny she's faced online, including sharing that she couldn't take a "six-month break" from work in July, as well as photos from her mother's 60th birthday party that featured the actress' family wearing "Make Sixty Great Again" baseball hats.

photos
2022 Emmy Awards: Euphoria Star Sightings

After reflecting on the latter, Sweeney admitted that she won't be weighing in anytime soon. 

"Honestly, I feel like nothing I say can help the conversation," she said. "It's been turning into a wildfire and nothing I can say will take it back to the correct track."

HBO

For now, Sweeney is focused on balancing her many upcoming projects, from Sony's Madame Web with Dakota Johnson to leading the Barbarella reboot. This past summer, while shooting a film about the whistleblower Reality Winner, Sweeney revealed she began to feel overwhelmed.

"I put so much into that movie and every hour I had off I had a photoshoot or interview or prepping for Madame Web," she revealed. "I wasn't allowed to quiet my brain. And that's hard."

Euphoria is now available to stream on HBO Max

