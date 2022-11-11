Jennifer Lopez Proves She’s Keeping Husband Ben Affleck Close to Her Heart

Jennifer Lopez's latest Instagram post showed the sweet way the singer honors her marriage to Ben Affleck. Scroll down to see the stunning piece of jewelry.

Ben Affleck is never far from Jennifer Lopez's heart.

The singer recently showed off the subtle way she honors her romance with the Batman v Superman actor on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself wearing a "Jennifer & Ben" necklace. Alongside the sweet reminder of their love, she wore a white silk gown and matching fur coat and accessorized with a second necklace featuring a hummingbird. 

The slew of pics, which saw her trade in the white ensemble for a black low-cut dress and diamond choker, were captioned "#CharityEvent #GingerVibezz #DayToNight #QuickChange #IYKYK #TBT." 

This is just the latest bit of jewelry showcasing Jennifer and Ben's love, as the Hustlers actress was seen rocking a Foundrae "BEN" necklace that the actor gave her for her 52nd birthday while on a romantic getaway to France in July. And at the time, Beth Bugdaycay, the creative director and co-founder of Foundrae, told E! News the meaning behind the custom necklace. 

"With the custom piece Ben created for Jennifer, it clearly communicated their love, but it's also a reminder of their capacity for change and growth," she explained. "For example, one of the medallions he chose represents resilience, which we describe as wild, abundant, and untamed." 

Beth continued, "The blossoms are fed with passion and continue to bloom, even in darkness, against adversity. But we can't separate the flower from its thorn. The thorn is the risk we assume for something we love, for living life fully without reserve."

The couple, who was engaged in the early aughts before splitting in 2003, rekindled their romance in 2021 and tied the knot in an intimate July 16 ceremony in Las Vegas. They later held a lavish wedding at Ben's Georgia estate Aug. 20.

And when Jennifer was recently criticized for taking Ben's last name, she stood firmly behind her decision. "What? Really?" she said to Vogue for its December issue, which was released Nov. 8. "People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we're joined together. We're husband and wife. I'm proud of that. I don't think that's a problem."

