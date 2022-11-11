Jennifer Lopez Proves She’s Keeping Husband Ben Affleck Close to Her Heart

Watch : Jennifer Lopez Discusses Ben Affleck's Co-Parenting

Ben Affleck is never far from Jennifer Lopez's heart.

The singer recently showed off the subtle way she honors her romance with the Batman v Superman actor on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself wearing a "Jennifer & Ben" necklace. Alongside the sweet reminder of their love, she wore a white silk gown and matching fur coat and accessorized with a second necklace featuring a hummingbird.

The slew of pics, which saw her trade in the white ensemble for a black low-cut dress and diamond choker, were captioned "#CharityEvent #GingerVibezz #DayToNight #QuickChange #IYKYK #TBT."

This is just the latest bit of jewelry showcasing Jennifer and Ben's love, as the Hustlers actress was seen rocking a Foundrae "BEN" necklace that the actor gave her for her 52nd birthday while on a romantic getaway to France in July. And at the time, Beth Bugdaycay, the creative director and co-founder of Foundrae, told E! News the meaning behind the custom necklace.