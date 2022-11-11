Lizzo to Receive The People’s Champion Award at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards

This People's Choice Awards news has us feeling good as hell.
Music superstar Lizzo will be honored with this year's People's Champion Award at the 2022 PCAs on Dec. 6 for her contributions to music and TV, as well as her commitment to championing diversity and inclusion for people of all races, genders, sexualities and sizes.
The five-time PCAs nominee—nominated this year for The Female Artist of 2022, The Song of 2022 for "About Damn Time," The Album of 2022 for Special and The Social Celebrity of 2022—follows in the footsteps of past recipients Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Tyler Perry, P!nk and Bryan Stevenson.
"Lizzo is not only an incredibly talented performer and groundbreaking entertainer, she is also a role model and inspiration to fans worldwide," said Cassandra Tryon—SVP, Entertainment Live Events, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming—on Nov. 11. "She leads with kindness, advocates for inclusivity, and champions increased diversity and equity in the industry and beyond. Her commitment to breaking barriers and empowering others to use their own voices to create change makes her a true People's Champion."
Lizzo became a household name with the release of her RIAA platinum-certified 2019 album CUZ I LOVE YOU, which hit #4 on the Billboard 200 chart and featured hit songs like "Juice," "Good As Hell" and "Tempo" featuring Missy Elliott.
The album took home a 2020 Grammy for Best Urban Contemporary Album, with "Jerome" also winning Best Traditional R&B Performance.
The 34-year-old became the third female rapper without a featured artist to hit #1 on Billboard's "Hot 100" with her iconic tune "Truth Hurts," as well as the first Black solo female R&B singer to do so since 2012. The song dominated the charts for seven weeks, cementing her as the longest-running #1 ever held by a female rapper.
As if "Truth Hurts" hadn't made enough history, the song was also named by Rolling Stone as one of their "500 Greatest Songs Of All Time" and earned Lizzo her third 2020 Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance.
Since her 2019 album's success, Lizzo made waves again with her earworm anthem "About Damn Time" and her 2022 album Special. She was named Time and Entertainment Weekly's "Entertainer of the Year" in 2019 and has gone on to appear on the covers of publications such as Vanity Fair, People, Rolling Stone, Vogue, British Vogue, Billboard, Variety and more.
She has also performed on several awards and TV stages, from Saturday Night Live and the Grammys to the BET Awards and the MTV Video Music Awards, to name a few.
Most recently, Lizzo earned a 2022 Emmy Award for her Amazon Prime Video reality series Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, a competition show to find dancers for her latest tour. And when she's not posting hilarious videos on TikTok, Lizzo's continuing to make a name for herself in the world of fashion with her shapewear brand YITTY, which features a range of sizes from 6X to XS.
Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the 2022 People's Choice Awards air Thursday, Dec. 6, at 8 p.m. on NBC and E!.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)