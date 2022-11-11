See Jimmy Tatro’s Sweet Birthday Tribute for Girlfriend and “Favorite Person” Zoey Deutch

Watch : Zoey Deutch - 2020 Golden Globe Awards E! Glambot

Zoey Deutch is celebrating another year around the sun—with help from boyfriend Jimmy Tatro.

In honor of the 28 year old's birthday on Nov. 10, her leading man shared a sweet carousel of photos of Zoey on his Instagram, captioning his post, "Happy birthday to my favorite person."

The post included a series of photos, including some solo shots of the actress as well as adorable pics of the two together. One of the videos in the photo dump even caught a hilarious moment when Zoey accidentally bumped her head into an airplane window.