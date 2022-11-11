See Jimmy Tatro’s Sweet Birthday Tribute for Girlfriend and “Favorite Person” Zoey Deutch

Zoey Deutch is celebrating another year around the sun—with help from boyfriend Jimmy Tatro.
In honor of the 28 year old's birthday on Nov. 10, her leading man shared a sweet carousel of photos of Zoey on his Instagram, captioning his post, "Happy birthday to my favorite person."
The post included a series of photos, including some solo shots of the actress as well as adorable pics of the two together. One of the videos in the photo dump even caught a hilarious moment when Zoey accidentally bumped her head into an airplane window.
The Home Economics star and the Set It Up actress, who went public with their relationship in 2021, received tons of love from fans and friends in the comments.
Vampire Diaries alum Nina Dobrev, who the couple vacationed with alongside Shaun White earlier this year, wrote, "It's the plane video for me."
Meanwhile, Riverdale's Camila Mendes dropped a tearful emoji.
On Valentine's Day last year, Jimmy debuted their romance on Instagram, using a similar photo dump to include highlights of their time together. He captioned the Feb. 2021 post, "Just using today as an excuse to post some top notch untapped Zoey content."
Since making their relationship Instagram official, the stars have kept their private lives away from the spotlight.
Back in August, however, Zoey admitted that Jimmy was "embarrassed" while watching her character in Not Okay.
"My boyfriend watched it for the first time and he was like, ‘No! Zoey, why are you doing that?'" she recalled in an interview with Lights, Camera, Barstool. "I don't know if he actually really watched it because his head was in his hands the whole time."
Jokes aside, it seems as though these two are stronger than ever.