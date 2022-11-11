Exclusive

Find Out the Heartthrob Who's Performing on The Voice's Season 22 Live Show

See which Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter is set to perform on the Nov. 15 live episode of NBC's The Voice, as well as what songs you can expect to hear from the star.

By Paige Strout Nov 11, 2022
TVMusicNBCExclusivesThe VoiceCelebritiesCharlie PuthEntertainmentNBCU
Watch: Charlie Puth Takes Fans Backstage to His One Night Only Tour

This news is turning us on like a light switch.

After teaming up with coach Camila Cabello as her season 22 Battle Advisor, Charlie Puth will hit The Voice stage to perform a medley of his songs "Left & Right" and "That's Hilarious" from his latest album CHARLIE on the show's Nov. 15 live episode.

Puth dished about his mentor role and upcoming performance in an exclusive statement to E! News, calling his time on the NBC series "such a special experience."

"My biggest goal as an artist is to help people make music and I loved having this one-on-one time with the contestants and watching them find their own sounds," the 30-year-old shared. "I'm excited to perform two of my singles from my new album CHARLIE and put myself in their shoes."

The Grammy-nominated artist has been releasing music since 2015 and has a discography full of memorable hits, from "See You Again" with Wiz Khalifa to "Marvin Gaye" with Meghan Trainor and more. Puth's debut album Nine Track Mind came out in 2016, followed by Voicenotes in 2018.

photos
The Voice's Most Memorable Contestants

Puth released his third studio album CHARLIE on Oct. 7, just a few days before NBC released the new lineup of coaches for The Voice's upcoming season 23—premiering next year—on Oct. 11.

New additions Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper will join the coaching panel with Kelly Clarkson and current coach Blake Shelton, who announced season 23 will mark his last on the show.

Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

"This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me," the country star wrote in an Instagram post. "It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best."

Until his departure, fans can continue to watch Shelton alongside coaches John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Cabello on the current season of The Voice.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

