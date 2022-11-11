Find Out the Heartthrob Who's Performing on The Voice's Season 22 Live Show

Watch : Charlie Puth Takes Fans Backstage to His One Night Only Tour

This news is turning us on like a light switch.

After teaming up with coach Camila Cabello as her season 22 Battle Advisor, Charlie Puth will hit The Voice stage to perform a medley of his songs "Left & Right" and "That's Hilarious" from his latest album CHARLIE on the show's Nov. 15 live episode.

Puth dished about his mentor role and upcoming performance in an exclusive statement to E! News, calling his time on the NBC series "such a special experience."

"My biggest goal as an artist is to help people make music and I loved having this one-on-one time with the contestants and watching them find their own sounds," the 30-year-old shared. "I'm excited to perform two of my singles from my new album CHARLIE and put myself in their shoes."

The Grammy-nominated artist has been releasing music since 2015 and has a discography full of memorable hits, from "See You Again" with Wiz Khalifa to "Marvin Gaye" with Meghan Trainor and more. Puth's debut album Nine Track Mind came out in 2016, followed by Voicenotes in 2018.