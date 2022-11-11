Selling the OC’s Alexandra Jarvis Says Castmates Have “Apologized Profusely” Following Season One

Alexandra Jarvis doesn't need to revisit Selling the OC.
The real estate agent, who's already gotten into her fair share of drama at the Oppenheim Group, is reflecting on season one of the Netflix series—and why the feuding cast doesn't exactly need a reunion just yet.
"I did not care to have a reunion just because I feel like a lot of the relationships are so fragmented and there's a lot of confusion amongst people, so I don't think that a reunion would actually resolve anything," she exclusively told E! News at Drenched OC's grand opening celebration Nov. 10. "I don't really feel like it would be a good use of time. We all have to work together at the end of the day, but we can just agree to disagree and move on and focus on work."
But, during season one, work is exactly what tore Jarvis and BFF Alexandra Rose apart from the rest of the group. After agents began questioning how they got so many listings, Jarvis got into a particularly heated argument with Polly Brindle after Jarvis called Brindle "honey," with the rest of the cast coming to Brindle's defense.
So, has anything changed between Jarvis and her co-stars? According to the businesswoman, some of the cast has apparently been regretting their actions.
"There have been several cast members that have reached out to me—whether to just clear up some things and apologize, or just kind of apologize profusely," she shared. "There's been some of that, but I'll just have to leave it at that and let people see."
If there's a Selling the OC season two, Jarvis teased that the dynamics in the office have changed, adding that "there are some people that we've grown a little bit closer."
But one person Jarvis hasn't become best friends with? Tyler Stanaland, who announced his divorce from actress Brittany Snow in Sept. Just days later, he was spotted getting cozy with castmates Brindle and Alex Hall.
"I don't know anything about Tyler," Jarvis said, "And I'm happy to keep it that way."
Selling the OC season one is now streaming on Netflix.