Exclusive

Joey Baby Jewelry: Shop 30% Off The Must-Have Zodiac Necklaces, Pearl Earrings & More

From chunky chains to iridescent pearls, Joey Baby Jewelry has statement-making styles for everyone on your list.

By Sophy Ziss Nov 11, 2022 4:31 PMTags
ShoppingE! Insider ShopShop SalesShop FashionNBCU CheckoutE! Insider
E-Comm: Joey Baby Exclusives

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

How would I describe Joey Baby Jewelry? It would be a combination of "effortlessly cool," "modern-meets-sophisticated," and maybe even throw in adjectives like "funky" and "glamorous."

How would Joey herself describe her line? As a New York City-based handmade brand that specializes in "high quality, trendy, natural pearl jewelry" at a "more affordable price" than you'd ever expect. Any way you describe it, it's true: Joey Baby Jewelry pops in any collection. Whether you favor a chunky pearl or a more understated chain, this innovative line offers something to love.

It's almost impossible to believe that the line was only launched in 2020, when the 7-months-pregnant founder began putting together cute, personalized accessories for face masks. But today, it's one of the hottest (and coolest) (sorry!) new jewelry brands on the market, and E! has some of the most beloved styles at 30% off. Right here. Exclusively.

So whether you're shopping for yourself or someone on the nice list, there's never been a better time to invest in a little glamour. 

read
Gifts Under $50: Nest Candles, Joey Baby Jewelry, Stainless Steel Wine Tumblers & More

Joey Baby Mathilde Necklace

The Mathilde necklace incorporates pearls with rose-gold touches for a chic, understated look.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Joey Baby Jackie Earrings

Shimmering and eye-catching, the Jackie earrings put a fashion-forward spin on your grandmother's pearls.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Trending Stories

1

Matthew McConaughey’s Wife Camila Shares Pic in Neck Brace After Fall

2
Exclusive

Jason Momoa's Daughter Steals the Show During Red Carpet Interview

3

Hardy and Caleigh Ryan's 2022 CMA Awards PDA Will Leave You Blushing

Joey Baby Taylor Earrings

Inspired by the easy-lock feature and rugged versatility of a carabiner, the Taylor earrings can be worn alone or paired with the Taylor necklace (keep scrolling!) for maximum effect.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Joey Baby Lauren Necklace

Half-pearls, half-chunky chains, this necklace adds texture and statement-making style to any ensemble.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Joey Baby Taylor Necklace

Handmade in New York City, the Taylor necklace brings together freshwater pearls and "gold findings," boldly accented by an 18k gold-plated brass carabiner lock.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Joey Baby Amber Necklace

 

Featuring a playful combination of freshwater pearls and glass beads, the Amber necklace has a quirky-meets-sophisticated aesthetic.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Joey Baby Zodiac Chunky Pearl Necklace

Crafted with an array of one-of-a-kind freshwater pearls, this bold necklace can be layered with your go-to chains or worn alone for maximum effect.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Now that you've bulked up on accessories, pamper your four-legged friends with the top 20 gifts for pet lovers this season.

Trending Stories

1

Matthew McConaughey’s Wife Camila Shares Pic in Neck Brace After Fall

2

Jay Pharoah Says "Big Dog" Pete Davidson Confirmed Those BDE Rumors

3
Exclusive

Jason Momoa's Daughter Steals the Show During Red Carpet Interview

4

Jason Momoa Strips Down to His Hawaiian Malo in Must-See Interview

5

Hardy and Caleigh Ryan's 2022 CMA Awards PDA Will Leave You Blushing

Latest News

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Holiday Gift Shop Has 15 Collections

Exclusive

See George & Mayan Lopez's Awkward Sex Talk on Lopez vs. Lopez

Exclusive

Joey Baby Deals: Shop 30% Off Must-Have Zodiac Jewelry, Pearls & More

Grey’s Anatomy Reveals Peek at Ellen Pompeo’s Final Episodes

Exclusive

Joanna Buchanan Deals: Take 25% Off Gifting & Hosting Essentials

Exclusive

How Mythic Quest Handled F. Murray Abraham’s Exit

Exclusive

Dolce Glow Deals: Save 25% On Self-Tanning Mist, Shimmer Lotion & More