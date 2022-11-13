Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Meghan Trainer and a Broadway star opened up about their respective health journeys, while Robert Downey Jr. debuted a buzzcut.

By Tierney Bricker Nov 13, 2022 11:00 AMTags
It's not just the leaves that have changed this season.

Meghan Trainor detailed her postpartum health journey in a new interview, the "Dear Future Husband" singer opening up about how she was able to come out of a "a dark place" after undergoing a C-section in early 2021. Plus, Broadway star Maddie Ballio revealed how she lost 150 pounds in less than two years after having an eye-opening experience on the set of a movie.

In other star transformations, Robert Downey Jr. showed off his new buzzcut—created by his children!—while Ciara and Julia Fox both debuted bold hair colors. Finally, Reasonable Doubt star Emayatzy Corinealdi explained why getting a pixie cut helped her get her "swag back."

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Shutterstock
Robert Downey Jr.

We love the story behind the Iron Man star's new look 3,000.

Downey recently shared an an Instagram video of his children Exton, 10, and Avri, 8, shaving his head for his upcoming role in HBO's The Sympathizer. And the actor debuted his buzzcut on the red carpet at premiere of Netflix's Sr., a documentary about his father, filmmaker Robert Downey Sr., at the 2022 AFI Fest in Hollywood Nov. 4.

Brian Bowen Smith/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images; Instagram
Maddie Ballio

You can't stop the Hairspray Live! star's determination.

Ballio has lost 150 pounds, "more than half" of what she once weighed, since 2020, the actress revealed in an interview with People, explaining her health journey began while she was filming Cinderella with Camila Cabello.

"I couldn't keep up with the choreography," Ballio shared. "I kept losing my breath. We'd have to start reshooting the scene over and over for me."

Ballio credited her weight loss to walking during her free time—with 30 minute sessions slowly becoming two hours a day—practicing hot yoga and adopting a vegan diet. 

"I stepped on the scale, and that was inspiring to see that I had control over something," she said, "that I had control over my body."

For the Broadway star, seeing her "physical stamina" improve has been the most rewarding.

"I'm inspired by the changing mentality," Ballio explained. "I wanna play my dream roles on Broadway that have nothing to do with my weight. And I definitely see it going that direction."

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images
Meghan Trainor

The "All About That Bass" singer recently revealed she has lost 60 pound since giving birth to her son Riley in February 2021. And Trainor got candid about how her body had changed since then.

"I just wasn't feeling great," she told ET Canada. "I've never had stitches, so to have this C-section scar, I was in a really dark place and I wanted to be in a great place for my son.

But Trainor, who previously told Parents that she faced several "bumps" in her road to motherhood, including gestational diabetes and PTSD, explained that she knew she could handle any challenge after going through labor. 

"So, I worked every day and challenged myself. I was like, 'If I can survive a C-section, I can do anything!'" she shared. "I was very dedicated and I started seeing the pounds come off like one week at a time, one pound."

And during her weight loss journey, "I learned that I do like healthy food and I learned what portions mean," Trainor said. "And I learned my brain is so happy when I exercise, so I'm just [feeling] better than ever."

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Julia Fox

This Fox is officially silver.

The Uncut Gems actress showed off her newly dyed hair at the 2022 CFDA Awards on Nov. 7, with metallic highlights streaking through her brunette locks. 

"This is a love letter to getting older," Fox told The Cut of her dramatic transformation.

Instagram/Ciara
Ciara

The "Level Up" singer is feeling fiery.

Ciara unveiled her latest hair color—a warm copper red—by posting a series of images from a photo shoot on Instagram Nov. 7.

"People say she's changed… and she did," she captioned the photo. "The mission is to always get better."

Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images, ABC/Randy Holmes
Emayatzy Corinealdi

We have no doubts about this look.

The Reasonable Doubt star unveiled her pixie cut on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Nov. 3. Corinealdi teased the big chop in an Instagram video before her appearance, writing in her caption, "Had to switch it up a bit tonight."

In an interview with People, Corinealdi explained why she was ready to cut her locks. 

"I wanted to switch it up because I feel at my best with short hair," Corinealdi said. "I feel confident, sexy, powerful and now is the perfect time to get my swag back."

