Matthew McConaughey’s Wife Camila Alves Recovering in Neck Brace After Fall Down Stairs

Camila Alves McConaughey is on the mend.

The 40-year-old author and wife of Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey is sharing an update on her health after suffering a "silly fall" that led to a "silly neck situation."

"Sh** Happens," Camila wrote on Nov. 10. "I am ok but… Don't fall people…don't fall…"

Camila, who shares kids Levi, 13, Vida, 11, and Livingston, 8, with husband Matthew, then offered her followers a piece of advice. "Ladies hold your long dresses up or lose pants up when going by down the stairs!!" she wrote. "Wind blew mine as I was midair, pant fabric wrapped around my shoe and down the floor I went. A silly fall, turned into not so silly neck situation, recovery time ahead…"