Dolce Glow Deals: Save 25% On Self-Tanning Mists, Shimmer Lotions, Gift Sets & More

Keep a sun-kissed glow even when the sun sets early with Dolce Glow's line of self-tanning mists, mousses, and more.

By Sophy Ziss Nov 11, 2022 3:30 PMTags
"Each and every body is beautiful," describes Dolce Glow founder Isabel Alysa on her website, "[So] I wanted to create something for everybody to feel even more beautiful, confident, and sexy in their own skin."

That, plus the fact that the spray tanner to the stars had recently become a mom. Tasked with the eternal struggle of whether to give up on her passion or spend more time at home, Isabel invented a solution: Combine her knowledge of the product with the convenience of at-home tanning.

The result? Dolce Glow. Founded in 2016, and named for her daughter, Mia Dolce, Dolce Glow offers the luxury of a high-end spray tan with DIY ease. Today, her line includes buildable sunless tanners in lotion, mousse, and spray form, as well as shimmering toppers and applicators that keep your bathroom clean.

Oh, and E! has a few of her favorite products for 25% off right now — exclusively. Just scroll down to take your marks, get set, and glow.

Gifts for Beauty Buffs: 20 Must-Haves From Caudalie, The Detox Mode, Gentlehomme & More

Dolce Glow It's Glow Time Bundle

The ultimate gift? The It's Glow Time Bundle. This all-in-one kit includes the brand's signature tanning mist, a Des Nuda sunless tan lotion, a Mia shimmer topper, and an applicator mitt. (More on the individual products below!)

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Dolce Glow Dolce Self-Tanning Mist

Here, the more traditional at-home spray tan meets Dolce Glow's unique formula, delivering a medium-to-dark glow "with guaranteed optimum 360-degree coverage." In short: Yes, you can spray it upside down. Get all the hard-to-reach spots and keep them smooth and shining, just like that.

Dolce Glow Lusso Self-Tanning Mousse

The benefit of the self-tanning mousse? Just how much you can personalize your look. Customize your glow with this "buildable, fast-drying, and streak-free" sunless tanner and look beach-ready (or just-stepped-off-the-beach) on your own schedule.

Dolce Glow Des Nuda Self-Tanning Lotion

Des Nuda delivers a natural-looking, "radiant light-to-medium" glow through Dolce Glow's signature gradual tanning formula. 

Dolce Glow D'Oro Self-Tanning Lotion

 

The D'Oro is another of the line's signature "moisturizing gradual sunless tan lotions," one developed for a medium-to-dark tan with "luminous and natural-looking results."

Dolce Glow Mia Shimmer Topper

Named for the founder's daughter Mia, the Shimmer Topper is a lightweight and "ultra-hydrating" lotion-meets-wash-off-body-makeup. Per the founder, the famed lotion provides "skin-perfecting coverage" by highlighting all the right places.

Dolce Glow In The Spotlight

This gift-worthy set includes one Dolce Tanning Mist, one Mia Shimmer lotion, and a Dolce Glow kabuki brush applicator. It's a sweet set for anyone — especially yourself.

If you're shopping on a tighter budget this year, here are our picks for the top 20 holiday gifts under $50.

