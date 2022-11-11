Watch : Chris Evans Is Dating Actress Alba Baptista

There's a new love story to marvel at.

Chris Evans was spotted hand-in-hand with Portuguese actress Alba Baptista, after multiple outlets reported that the pair have been dating for over a year.

As seen in photos obtained by Page Six, the couple was captured on a casual outing together in New York City Nov. 10 with Alba sporting red leggings and sneakers. Meanwhile, Chris donned a T-shirt paired with a baseball cap.

Alba, 25, has appeared in projects such as the 2022 film Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris and the TV series Warrior Nun, which began streaming on Netflix in 2020.

The update on Chris' romantic life comes four months after the Lightyear actor declared he was on a mission to find his special someone.

"[I'm] laser-focused on finding a partner, you know, someone that you want to live with," he told Shondaland in July. "I mean, look, I love what I do. It's great. I pour all of myself into it. But...even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation and recalibration in terms of really trying to find someone that you really can pour all of yourself into."