Chili’s Restaurant Trolls Nick Cannon After Abby De La Rosa Confirms He’s Expecting Baby No. 12

There's enough baby back ribs for all 12 babies.
Nick Cannon has an easy choice for his next family outing. After all, Chili's reminded the Wild N' Out star—who was recently confirmed to be expecting his twelfth child—that there's no cap on how many children are served at the restaurant.
"don't worry," the official Chili's Restaurant Twitter wrote on Nov. 10, alongside a tweet about Cannon's latest paternity news, "we don't limit kids meals."
It's only fitting considering Chili's famous campaign, "I want my baby back, baby back, baby back," which promotes the chain's signature barbecue dish.
A day prior to the Chili's tweet, Abby De La Rosa—who shares 16-month-old twin sons Zion and Zillion with the Nickelodeon alum—cheekily confirmed on Instagram that Cannon is the father of her third child.
Reposting an image that read, "1 night with a Libra can turn into 3-4 years, be careful," the DJ added her own thoughts, writing, "Damn! Lol, 1 night turned into 4 years and 3 kids real quick…I see no lies, smh. Y'all be safe out there." (Cannon, born Oct. 8, is indeed a Libra).
De La Rosa's announcement came six days after Alyssa Scott and Cannon announced they were expecting a child together, which marks his second with Scott after their 5-month-old son Zen passed away from a brain tumor in December 2021.
Scott and Cannon unveiled the details with a steamy maternity shoot, which shows Cannon kissing her baby bump in a bath tub.
"This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING," Scott wrote on Instagram Nov. 3. "Thank you to my beautiful and talented friend @Glorydayyys for recreating and recapturing this very special moment. This will forever be my favorite piece of artwork."
Cannon is also father to to 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as 5-year-old Golden "Sagon," 22-month-old Powerful and 1-month-old Rise with Brittany Bell. Cannon also shares 4-month-old son Legendary with Bre Tiesi and 1-month-old daughter Onyx with model LaNisha Cole.