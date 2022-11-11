See the Moment Corbin Bleu Met Future Wife Sasha in the Grocery Store

Watch : Corbin Bleu Talks Meta Return to High School Musical Franchise

This love story went from the grocery store aisle to the wedding aisle.

Sasha Clements proved that romance can be found in the most mundane of places by sharing the first photo she and husband Corbin Bleu ever took together when they first crossed paths.

"Our first pic from when we met… in a grocery store," Sasha captioned her Nov. 6 TikTok, which featured the photo in question.

The Canadian actress—who starred in Majority Rules!—paired the picture with a clip of Love is Blind's Cole Barnett during an episode in season three where he asks, "What? Am I really gonna meet my wife in a grocery store?" The answer is yes!

Sasha and Corbin's meet cute took place back in 2011 in Toronto, Canada and from there, a romance blossomed that would eventually lead to Corbin getting down on one knee next to Cinderella's Castle at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla. in 2014.