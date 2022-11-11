See Gabrielle Union React to Tattoo Tribute From Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union was pretty shocked when Dwyane Wade revealed that his new tattoo was of her initials. See the Bring It On star’s face when her husband gave her the “best bday surprise.”

Watch: Gabrielle Union GUSHES Over Family & "Cheaper by the Dozen"

This gesture is a slam dunk.

Gabrielle Union was recently given quite the surprise when husband Dwyane Wade decided to get her initials tattooed on his arm in honor of her 50th birthday, which occurred Oct. 29.

In a video posted to her Instagram page on Nov. 10, Gabrielle is seen sitting waiting for Dwyane to finish receiving his new ink. He then holds his arm up to proudly show her his tattoo of choice: a heart next to the initials "GU."

Once Gabrielle noticed, she let out an excited gasp before going to give her husband of eight years a kiss.

"The moment you find out your man has made you his 17th tattoo," she wrote on Instagram Nov. 10. "@dwyanewade made his best bday surprise for #SouthAfrica WadeWorldTour2022 edition #Capetown."

As for other surprises Gabrielle received on the family's trip to Africa, the actress had a party earlier in the vacation, celebrating with a dance floor, champagne showers and a performance from singer Lisa Lisa.

"I'm still processing the level of effort and planning that went into pulling off such an unbelievable 50th birthday party in Zanzibar Tanzania and keep the details a surprise from my nosy self," Gabrielle wrote in an Oct. 30 Instagram post. "I'm beyond grateful for all of my loved ones who flew around the world to celebrate with me."

Instagram

And Gabrielle's special day isn't the only birthday that has been honored on this trip. The pair's daughter Kaavia James rang in turning 4 just days ago.

Instagram

As her mom wrote on Nov. 7, "Watching you turn 4 years old in #SouthAfrica after traveling through 3 other countries throughout Africa has been one of the biggest blessings of our lives."

See Gabrielle Union React to Tattoo Tribute From Dwyane Wade

