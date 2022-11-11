“Keep up With” the Holidays: Shop These 25 Gift Picks From Kardashian-Jenner Brands

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
No one does a celebration quite like the Kardashian-Jenner family. From those iconic balloon displays to over-the-top flower arrangements, The Kardashians stars always go all out— especially with the gifts. We may not have the same gifting budget, but there are so many presents picks from brands founded by Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Rob Kardashian. With this many entrepreneurs in the family, you can easily knock out your whole holiday shopping list solely with items from their businesses.
Here are some standout gift picks from SKIMS, Kylie Cosmetics, Good American, 818, Grandeza, Safely, and more Kardashian-Jenner brands.
Kardashian-Jenner Gift Picks
Kylie Skin Holiday Collection Snow Pine Candle
A scented holiday candle is always a good idea. This one has notes of pine, Frasier fir, warm golden amber, and vanilla with a 55-hour burn time. The fragrance is stunning and seasonal.
Good American Belted Puffer Coat
Make a statement and look effortless at the same time with this bright pink puffer coat from Khloe Kardashian's brand Good American.
SKIMS Knit Robe
The Cozy Collection from Kim Kardashian's SKIMS is next-level comfortable. This fabric is supremely soft, very warm, and the everyday luxury that you deserve. There are so many colors to choose from, you'll want them all.
SKIMS Cozy Knit Blanket
If you love wearing that SKIMS Cozy Collection fabric, you need one of these blankets in your life.
Kylie Cosmetics Holiday Collection 12 Days Of Kylie Advent Calendar 12-Pc. Set
Self-care is one of the best gifts. Indulge with the products from the 2022 Kylie Cosmetics collection. This bundle has 12 full-size products from Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin.
818 Eight Reserve
You may not get an invite to Kardashian-Jenner celebrations, but you can feel like you're there with some 818 cocktails. This reserve bottle from Kendall's brand also doubles as decorative piece.
boohoo Kourtney Kardashian Barker High Shine Faux Croc Trench Coat
This vinyl coat is pink perfection. Plus, you can go all out, wearing this high-shine style along with the matching pants. This coat also comes in black.
boohoo Kourtney Kardashian Barker Oversized Blink 182 License T-shirt
This t-shirt inspired by Travis Barker's band Blink-182 is giving rockstar chic, isn't it?
Kylie Cosmetics Kris Curetini Undereye Patches
Give your undereyes some love with these cooling, hydrating patches from this Kris and Kylie collab.
Grandeza Hot Sauce- 2 Pack
Add some flavor to any meal with Rob's Grandeza Hot Sauce.
MOON Toothbrush and Cosmic Gel Toothpaste Bundle
This Moon bundle has two soft bristle toothbrushes and toothpaste. The brush's bristles are gentle, yet effective. This toothpaste is is free of SLS, SLES, parabens, artificial flavors, fluoride, and animal products.
boohoo Kourtney Kardashian Barker Faux Leather Corset Top
Make your black blazers jealous with this faux leather upgrade from Kourtney's boohoo collaboration.
Safely Clean Hands Kit
Pamper your hands with lotion, soap, and sanitizer bundle from Kris Jenner's brand Safely.
SKIMS Cozy Knit Pullover
You don't know true comfort unless you have this super soft pullover in your closet. You'll want one in every color.
SKIMS Slouch Socks
When you're feet are warm, you're warm. These slouchy socks from SKIMS are a gift that you'll enjoy every day.
SKIMS Soft Lounge Short Sleep Set
These sleep sets are light, comfortable, chic, and incredibly soft. What more could you want?
SKIMS Skims Hotel Slipper
Unfortunately, the SKIMS Hotel is not an actual place, but you can feel like you're lounging in luxury with these slippers from the Hotel Collection.
SKIMS Cozy Beanie
Stay warm, look cute, and hide a bad hair day with one of these Cozy Collection beanies.
Kylie Cosmetics Holiday Collection Matte Lip Set
There's nothing like a bold, red lip during the holiday season. This shade is a classic red with an eight-hour wear that feels comfortable on your lips.
Kris Lip Crayon Set
These lip crayons from Kris and Kylie's collab have you covered for any occasion. These have a great staying power and the feel soft on my lips. The shades are:
- Classic Kris (warm peachy nude)
- Don't F*ck With Me (warm medium pink)
- But As Her Manager… (bright red orange)
Kylie Cosmetics Kendall Lip Crayon Set
Those Kylie Cosmetics lip crayons have an amazing formula that's easy to apply, lasts a long time, and feels hydrating on my lips. The Kendall and Kylie collaboration has three rosy shades.
Children's Place Holiday Family Pajamas
Kris, Khloe, True Thompson, and Dream Kardashian starred in a holiday campaign for Children's Place. Channel their coordinated looks with some cute family pajamas.
SKKN BY KIM The Basics 3-Piece Bundle
If you want a simple routine, this set has everything you need: cleanser, toner, and moisturizer.
If you're in the mood for some more Kardashian-inspired shopping, Kourtney's on-trend boohoo collaboration has prices starting at $6.