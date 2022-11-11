WandaVision's Emma Caulfield Teases What to Expect from Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Chaos is on the horizon.
The highly-anticipated WandaVision spin-off Agatha: Coven of Chaos, starring Kathryn Hahn reprising her role as Agatha, is on the cusp of production getting underway, according to another one of its stars.
"I have fittings next week," Emma Caulfield, who reprises her role as Dottie on Agatha: Coven of Chaos, exclusively told E! News at the BoxLunch Gala Honoring Feeding America Nov. 9. "It will be a really great surprise for me to see what I'm doing and how I am. I know nothing. It's a wonderful surprise. I can't wait to see."
Caulfield said she begins filming "next month" and has high hopes for what the spin-off might mean for Dottie.
"I think she could probably level up her personal life a little bit," she said. "I don't know what I am. Maybe I'm fabulous."
While specific details about Agatha: Coven of Chaos remain under Marvel lock and key, Caulfield said she jumped at the chance for another collaboration with both Hahn and WandaVision executive producer Jac Schaeffer.
"The show was so good. Kathryn's just on another level, honestly," Caulfield said. "I was so happy that that's where it was going. I'm thrilled to work with Jac again. She's directing, so that's great."
While we eagerly await additional plot details, we do know that the impressive Coven of Chaos cast continues to grow by the minute.
Heartstopper star Joe Locke joined the cast on Nov. 1 in an unspecified role, and Deadline reports that both Aubrey Plaza and Sasheer Zamata have also signed on.
If all of that excitement isn't enough, a separate WandaVision spin-off is also reportedly in development, this one starring Paul Bettany reprising his role as Vision.
It's a good time to be a fan of the MCU.
WandaVision is currently available to stream on Disney+.
--Reporting by Spencer Lubitz