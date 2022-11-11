Shawn Mendes' Shirtless Hike Will Have You Needing Stitches

Watch : Shawn Mendes Cancels Remainder of Wonder World Tour

There's nothing holdin' Shawn Mendes back from enjoying a day out in the sun.

The "Stitches" singer soaked up the rays when he stepped out for stroll on Nov. 9. Clad in a pair of shorts, black socks and matching sneakers, Shawn looked to be in good spirits as he took a walk along a dirt hiking trail in Los Angeles.

The outing comes three months after the 24-year-old announced he was canceling the remainder of his Wonder World Tour—which launched in June and was scheduled to end in 2023—to "ground myself and come back stronger."

"I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away," he explained in a statement on July 27. "I unfortunately have to cancel the rest of the tour dates in North America, and the UK/Europe. We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but this time I have to put my health as my first priority."