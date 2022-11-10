Survivor Alum Roger Sexton Dead at 76

The tribe is saying goodbye to a former Survivor contestant.
Roger Sexton, who appeared on the reality television show's sixth season, passed away on Oct. 26 at age 76 after a "valiant and courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia," his obituary page announced. A lover of nature, Sexton appeared on Survivor in 2002 for the show's taping in the Amazon, where he was the seventh person to be voted out of the competition.
"Confidence, discipline, and determination to succeed were all vital components to Roger's character," his obituary said. "However, the other more challenging aspects of his character eventually prevailed, leading to his eventual demise [on Survivor], but provided lasting memories of the exacerbating force that was Roger."
Season six winner Jenna Morasca reflected on Sexton's passing in a Nov. 9 Instagram post, writing, "Despite the differences we had in the game we are & always will be a family."
"[Sexton] will be missed," she continued. "My love goes out to his family during this heartbreaking time."
Born in Oakland, Calif., Sexton was previously enlisted in the United States Marine Corps from 1966 to 1967, the obituary states, and afterward went on to become Senior Estimator and Vice President for Tutor Perini Construction—a large contractor company in the United States. Outside of his profession, Sexton took time to explore the great outdoors.
"His constant drive and amazing physicality allowed him a lifelong pursuit of his love for backpacking in the high country of the Sierra Nevada's, skiing the powdered bowls of California, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Colorado mastering the powdered terrain," the obituary continued, "while helicopter skiing in the Ruby Mountains, and riding the dusty trails of Southern California on his mountain bike."
Sexton married his wife Diane Rodrick in 1968, according to the obituary. The couple of 54 years share daughters Amy and Heather, who died at age 16 in 1992 from viral pneumonia.
"However, the love Roger felt for Heather carried over to the love he felt for his grandchildren, Drew and Hadley, keeping her memory alive through them and becoming their endearing Be Pa," the obituary shared. "Therefore, it is with love that we say goodbye, or as Be Pa would often say, 'see you later, alligator, in a while, crocodile, don't let the moles slow you down.'"
Sexton is survived by his wife, daughter, grandchildren, sisters Pamela Mills and Patricia Markowitz and "numerous friends, cousins, nieces and nephews."