Here's Your Front Row Seat to Anne Hathaway's Fashion Renaissance

Watch : Anne Hathaway ADDRESSES Devil Wears Prada Sequel Rumors!

It's the start of a new Ren-anne-aissance.

There's no denying that Anne Hathaway has recently revived her style, dressing like the triple threat that she is with fierce, fun and fabulous fashion. And while she's been turning heads on and off the red carpet since skyrocketing to fame after the 2001 film The Princess Diaries, she's most certainly having a moment with her newfound style.

"When I was a younger actress, a lot of the things I did were based in fear, wanting to do something right, and now I don't mind doing things wrong," she told Vogue in September during New York Fashion Week. "I don't think I'll fall apart, and the stakes don't feel so high."

She added, "So I'm dressing with a lot more gratitude, and a lot more joy."

Anne's go-to stylist, Erin Walsh, explained that The Devil Wears Prada star's clothes are evoking an attitude that fans haven't seen before.

"This is a really cool new chapter," Erin told Today. "It's pretty obvious, even fashion-wise, people are very excited about what's happening with her."