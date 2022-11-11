Here's Your Front Row Seat to Anne Hathaway's Fashion Renaissance

Anne Hathaway has been making fans swoon with her fashion-forward style since The Princess Diaries released in 2001. Relive her best moments on and off the red carpet below.

By Alyssa Morin Nov 11, 2022 8:00 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetAnne HathawayBirthdaysBest DressedE! Insider
Watch: Anne Hathaway ADDRESSES Devil Wears Prada Sequel Rumors!

It's the start of a new Ren-anne-aissance.

There's no denying that Anne Hathaway has recently revived her style, dressing like the triple threat that she is with fierce, fun and fabulous fashion. And while she's been turning heads on and off the red carpet since skyrocketing to fame after the 2001 film The Princess Diaries, she's most certainly having a moment with her newfound style.

"When I was a younger actress, a lot of the things I did were based in fear, wanting to do something right, and now I don't mind doing things wrong," she told Vogue in September during New York Fashion Week. "I don't think I'll fall apart, and the stakes don't feel so high."

She added, "So I'm dressing with a lot more gratitude, and a lot more joy."

Anne's go-to stylist, Erin Walsh, explained that The Devil Wears Prada star's clothes are evoking an attitude that fans haven't seen before.

"This is a really cool new chapter," Erin told Today. "It's pretty obvious, even fashion-wise, people are very excited about what's happening with her."

photos
Anne Hathaway's Best Looks

The style expert said that while Anne's clothes are groundbreaking in their own way, it's really her charisma that shines through.

"But to me, that resonates so strongly because there's so much more going on than just the clothes, right?" Erin shared. "It's this woman who people are connecting with, how she is and who she is."

She added, "She's already a fashion icon from The Devil Wears Prada. People want to see that side. They want to see it going there, and we're going there."

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Jason Momoa's Daughter Steals the Show During Red Carpet Interview

2

Love Is Blind’s Zanab Sets Record Straight on Deepti Comparison

3

Jay Pharoah Says "Big Dog" Pete Davidson Confirmed Those BDE Rumors

With that, celebrate Anne's 40th birthday with a look at all of the times she's gone there with her fashion-forward style.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1999
Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1999
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
2001
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
2001
Jim Spellman/WireImage
2001
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
2002
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
2002
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
2002
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
2002
Alan Davidson/Shutterstock
2003
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
2003
E Charbonneau/Bei/Shutterstock
2003
Peter Brooker/Shutterstock
2004
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
2004
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
2005
J Lingo/Shutterstock
2005
Alex Berliner/BEI/Shutterstock
2006
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
2006
Kazden/Shutterstock
2007
Alex Berliner/BEI/Shutterstock
2007
Peter Brooker/Shutterstock
2008
Dominique Charriau / Getty Images
2008
Elisabetta A. Villa/WireImage
2008
Picture Perfect/Shutterstock
2008
CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
2009
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
2009
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
2009
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
2009
AP Photo/Matt Sayles
2009
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
2010
photos
View More Photos From Anne Hathaway Through the Years

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Jason Momoa's Daughter Steals the Show During Red Carpet Interview

2

Love Is Blind’s Zanab Sets Record Straight on Deepti Comparison

3

Jay Pharoah Says "Big Dog" Pete Davidson Confirmed Those BDE Rumors

4

The Masked Singer Reveals Boxing Champ and Funk Music Icon

5

Inside the Bizarre Aftermath of Brittany Murphy's Sudden Death

Latest News

Here's Your Front Row Seat to Anne Hathaway's Fashion Renaissance

Priyanka Chopra’s New Pic With Daughter Malti Is Pure Fire

Chris Evans Is Dating Actress Alba Baptista

Jay Pharoah Says "Big Dog" Pete Davidson Confirmed Those BDE Rumors

Chili’s Restaurant Trolls Nick Cannon After Baby No. 12 News

See the Moment Corbin Bleu Met Future Wife Sasha in the Grocery Store

Be Our Guest to See This First Look Pic of H.E.R. as Belle