Exclusive

George and Mayan Lopez Have a TMI Sex Talk in Hilarious Lopez vs. Lopez Sneak Peek

Things get awkward in E! News' exclusive Lopez vs. Lopez preview as a normal discussion between Mayan Lopez and her parents turns into a talk about her sex life. Watch.

By Paige Strout Nov 11, 2022 5:00 PMTags
TVNBCExclusivesGeorge LopezCelebritiesEntertainmentNBCU
Watch: Lopez vs. Lopez EXCLUSIVE: Mayan's Sex Positive Revelation

Sometimes there's no way to avoid discussing an award topic.

That's the predicament the characters of NBC's Lopez vs. Lopez find themselves in on the show's Nov. 11 episode, as Mayan Lopez's sex life is brought up during a chat with her parents in E! News' exclusive sneak peek.

"Did you hear about the break-in a couple of blocks away?" Mayan's mother Rosie (Selenis Leyva) asks her daughter. "It was on the Citizen Alert last Tuesday night."

Turns out, there's a reason why Mayan missed the neighborhood news. She tells her parents, "That's the night when Quinn [Matt Shively] and I are…busy."

Awkward tension quickly fills the room, but Mayan decides she's not going to be ashamed about discussing her and her boyfriend's bedroom habits.

"Why am I apologizing?" she asks. "This is a sex-positive house, okay. We get busy on Tuesdays between Top Chef and Below Deck Mediterranean."

Being the funnyman that he is, Mayan's dad, George Lopez, can't help but poke fun at the couple's organized sexy time, saying, "Of course you two schedule it."

photos
Lopez vs. Lopez First-Look Photos

But Rosie wastes no time clapping back at her ex-husband, noting how he used to be the same way, though not exactly. "You used to schedule it, too," she says, "just not with me."

Elizabeth Morris/NBC

Watch the hilarious full clip above.

Lopez vs. Lopez airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Matthew McConaughey’s Wife Camila Shares Pic in Neck Brace After Fall

2
Exclusive

Jason Momoa's Daughter Steals the Show During Red Carpet Interview

3

Jay Pharoah Says "Big Dog" Pete Davidson Confirmed Those BDE Rumors

4

Jason Momoa Strips Down to His Hawaiian Malo in Must-See Interview

5

Hardy and Caleigh Ryan's 2022 CMA Awards PDA Will Leave You Blushing

Latest News

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Holiday Gift Shop Has 15 Collections

Exclusive

See George & Mayan Lopez's Awkward Sex Talk on Lopez vs. Lopez

Exclusive

Joey Baby Deals: Shop 30% Off Must-Have Zodiac Jewelry, Pearls & More

Grey’s Anatomy Reveals Peek at Ellen Pompeo’s Final Episodes

Exclusive

Joanna Buchanan Deals: Take 25% Off Gifting & Hosting Essentials

Exclusive

How Mythic Quest Handled F. Murray Abraham’s Exit

Exclusive

Dolce Glow Deals: Save 25% On Self-Tanning Mist, Shimmer Lotion & More