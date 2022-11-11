George and Mayan Lopez Have a TMI Sex Talk in Hilarious Lopez vs. Lopez Sneak Peek

Watch : Lopez vs. Lopez EXCLUSIVE: Mayan's Sex Positive Revelation

Sometimes there's no way to avoid discussing an award topic.

That's the predicament the characters of NBC's Lopez vs. Lopez find themselves in on the show's Nov. 11 episode, as Mayan Lopez's sex life is brought up during a chat with her parents in E! News' exclusive sneak peek.

"Did you hear about the break-in a couple of blocks away?" Mayan's mother Rosie (Selenis Leyva) asks her daughter. "It was on the Citizen Alert last Tuesday night."

Turns out, there's a reason why Mayan missed the neighborhood news. She tells her parents, "That's the night when Quinn [Matt Shively] and I are…busy."

Awkward tension quickly fills the room, but Mayan decides she's not going to be ashamed about discussing her and her boyfriend's bedroom habits.

"Why am I apologizing?" she asks. "This is a sex-positive house, okay. We get busy on Tuesdays between Top Chef and Below Deck Mediterranean."

Being the funnyman that he is, Mayan's dad, George Lopez, can't help but poke fun at the couple's organized sexy time, saying, "Of course you two schedule it."