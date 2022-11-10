Watch Millie Bobby Brown Call Out Stranger Things co-star Finn Wolfhard for Being a "Lousy Kisser"

Millie Bobby Brown is down to kiss and tell.
The actress didn't hold back during her Vanity Fair lie detector test, including giving her honest thoughts about kissing her Stranger Things co-star Finn Wolfhard —which she revealed in 2016 was her first kiss ever.
"You exclaimed ‘kissing sucks' after your first kiss with Finn Wolfhard," the interviewer stated in the Nov. 10 video. "Is Finn just a lousy kisser?"
Telling it exactly like she sees it, Millie responded, "He is." And according to the technician working behind the lie-detector, Millie's answer was truthful.
"So he hasn't gotten better," the questioner added, to which the Enola Holmes star responded, "Not with me. No."
While she might be locking lips with her co-star onscreen, Millie has made her love for her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi known.
She recently revealed how she first connected with Jake, and it's all thanks to social media.
"We met on Instagram," she told WIRED in a Nov. 9 interview. "And we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?"
Since it went down in the DMs, with the two sparking romance rumors last year, Jake and Millie have been inseparable. Last month, the couple attended the premiere of her new film Enola Holmes 2 in New York City.
The pair sweetly kept each other close throughout the night, holding hands on the red carpet and posing for pics together.
Following the event, she took to Instagram to post pics of the two from the outing, captioning the Oct. 28 post, "the man!"