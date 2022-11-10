Jason Momoa Strips Down to His Hawaiian Malo in Must-See Interview

Jason Momoa cheekily debuted his latest must-have on television.
The Aquaman star showed off his Hawaiian Malo—a traditional Hawaiian garment—during a Nov. 9 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The attire, Momoa explained to Jimmy Kimmel, is what he wears as part of Apple's upcoming limited series Chief of War.
"I actually don't even like wearing clothes anymore," he admitted. "I'm in it every day. I wear it all the time."
To prove his point, the See star stripped off his pink coat and silky purple pajamas to give the audience an impromptu fashion show. Showing off the Malo, which covers the crotch region while leaving the backside exposed, the Game of Thrones alum turned to give a 360-degree view of the garment.
Momoa was first seen with the Malo in an October Instagram post, where the actor donned the loincloth while out on a fishing trip. He explained to Kimmel that he had worn the Malo that day as he was preparing to shoot Chief of War, which takes place in Hawaii around the 1780s and 1790s.
"That's what I wear every day," Momoa said, "and I was just getting ready for the role because I'd like to get into character, so I was tanning my white ass."
Asides from his Malo, Momoa's colorful outfit on the late night show was an ode to his character in Slumberland, a fantasy film out on Netflix Nov. 18.
While on the red carpet for the film's premiere, the actor—joined by his two kids Lola, 15, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, whom he shares with ex Lisa Bonet—told E! News about how his family spends time together.
"My babies and my family are the most important thing," the 43-year-old shared. "We always go on adventures so we go on road trips. We go wild and go camping around the world."