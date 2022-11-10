Jason Momoa Strips Down to His Hawaiian Malo in Must-See Interview

Watch : Jason Momoa & Daughter Lola Dish on Dance Collaboration for Slumberland

Jason Momoa cheekily debuted his latest must-have on television.

The Aquaman star showed off his Hawaiian Malo—a traditional Hawaiian garment—during a Nov. 9 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The attire, Momoa explained to Jimmy Kimmel, is what he wears as part of Apple's upcoming limited series Chief of War.

"I actually don't even like wearing clothes anymore," he admitted. "I'm in it every day. I wear it all the time."

To prove his point, the See star stripped off his pink coat and silky purple pajamas to give the audience an impromptu fashion show. Showing off the Malo, which covers the crotch region while leaving the backside exposed, the Game of Thrones alum turned to give a 360-degree view of the garment.

Momoa was first seen with the Malo in an October Instagram post, where the actor donned the loincloth while out on a fishing trip. He explained to Kimmel that he had worn the Malo that day as he was preparing to shoot Chief of War, which takes place in Hawaii around the 1780s and 1790s.