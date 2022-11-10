Doja Cat Asks Elon Musk for Help After Changing Twitter Name to “Christmas”

Watch : Doja Cat CLAPS BACK at Haters in NSFW Tweet

Doja Cat needs to know how to change her Twitter name.

After new Twitter owner Elon Musk changed a policy prohibiting verified accounts from changing their display name, the rapper—whose ​who has frequently changed her name on the social media platform—found herself left with the festive display name Christmas. Discovering the situation, Doja fired off a series of tweets Nov. 9, asking for assistance.

"Why can't i change my name on here," she wrote in the first tweet, followed by "how do i change it also f--k you elon."

Doja added, "i don't wanna be christmas forever @elon musk please help I've made a mistake."

The "Say So" rapper posted two audio files to her Twitter feed, with the first consisting of a heavy sigh.

"You guys are paying $8 a month to come on here and go to war with people who are not in agreement with who your favorite pop star is," she added in the second message. "You're paying $8 a month to come on here and say shit like 'Bye.' You're coming on here for $8 a month to post porn and then get into an argument. I think I can stop there, ok cool. Bye."