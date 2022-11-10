Mara Brock Akil Is Giving This Beloved Judy Blume Book the Netflix Treatment

From writer and executive producer Mara Brock Akil, Netflix announced Nov. 10 that Judy Blume's Forever will be made into a new series. Read on to find out all the details.

This love is Forever

Netflix announced Nov. 10 that Judy Blume's iconic 1975 novel Forever is being turned into a show. Forever will be written and executive produced by Mara Brock Akil, who created series like GirlfriendsThe Game and Being Mary Jane

The show, which Netflix said is being "reimagined for a new generation," will focus on two Black teens who are "exploring romance and their identities through the awkward journey of being each other's firsts." 

Clearly, Akil is a Blume fan herself, writing in a press release that she's "honored" to bring one of her "favorite books" to the screen.

"Judy Blume's ability to capture the real emotions we experience during the various rites of passage of our youth influenced my life choices and writing voice," she said. "I am thrilled to have the opportunity of a lifetime to partner with a childhood icon and bring this story to my Netflix home, where the idea of your first love being with you Forever is shared with the world through the lens of Black love."

Forever is the first series from Akil's deal with Netflix, which was first announced in Sept. 2020

The novel, which follows teens Katherine and Michael as they deal with topics like teenage sexuality and young romance, has been frequently the topic of censorship due to its sexual content. It is number seven on the American Library Association's list of the 100 Most Frequently Challenged Books of 1990–2000.

Forever does not yet have a premiere date on Netflix. 

