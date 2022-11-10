Love Is Blind’s Zanab Sets the Record Straight on Those Deepti Comparisons

Watch : Love Is Blind: Zanab & Cole REACT to Wedding Day Diss!

Don't think for a minute that Zanab Jaffrey was inspired by Deepti Vempati's declaration at the altar.

In the season three finale of Love Is Blind, fans watched Zanab turn down fiancé Cole Barnett and accuse him of ruining her self-confidence. "You have disrespected me. You have insulted me. You have critiqued me," she said at the altar. "And for what it is worth, you have singlehandedly shattered my self-confidence, and I hate that you have had that kind of effect on me."

It rang a bell for fans of the Netflix series, who saw Deepti powerfully "choose myself" and turn down Shake Chatterjee in season two, after he also commented on constants' bodies.

Yet some viewers labeled Zanab as a "villain" trying to have her own Deepti moment on season three. However, Zanab set the record straight on Nov. 10, writing on Instagram that her wedding actually took place before Love Is Blind season two aired in February, meaning that she didn't know what went down at Deepti and Shake's wedding.