Monique Coleman Teases Her HSMTMTS Cameo Will Be “As Nostalgic as Everyone Expects”

Watch : Vanessa Hudgens REACTS to Zac Efron High School Musical Reunion Rumor

Monique Coleman is heading back to East High.

The High School Musical star, who played Taylor McKessie, the brainy BFF to Vanessa Hudgens' Gabriella Montez, is teasing her upcoming appearance on season four of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and according to the actress, it is exactly what Wildcat fans have been looking for.

"It will be as nostalgic as everyone expects it to be," Coleman exclusively told E! News at the BoxLunch Gala honoring Feeding America on Nov. 9. "It will not disappoint."

Coleman added that the role is "very, very meta," as she'll be playing a fictional version of herself who is returning to the HSM universe for the fictional High School Musical 4: The Reunion.

"It's really like a movie within a movie," she explained. "It's a show within a show, within a show. And so we're playing ourselves and our character. I'm playing myself—a heightened version of myself—as well as coming back as Taylor."