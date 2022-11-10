Wynonna Judd Shares How She's Honoring Late Mom Naomi This Holiday Season

Wynonna Judd is keeping her late mother Naomi Judd's spirit alive this holiday season.
The singer recently reflected on her family's first holiday season without their matriarch, who died by suicide earlier this year, sharing how they plan to honor her.
I'm the matriarch now, so I've got my Naomi Judd cookbook," Wynonna exclusively told E! News on the 2022 CMA Awards red carpet Nov. 9, "and I'm going to be making the recipes as close to hers as I can possibly make them."
The 58-year-old, who made up country duo The Judds with her mom also shared the traditions Naomi instilled in her and her sister Ashley Judd, 54.
"She took us out in the woods and made us sit still in the cold and read us the Christmas story about Jesus," she said, "I used to complain about having to go to the bathroom because we had so much clothes on."
Wynonna continued, "I miss her. I'm going to miss those times. So I'm going to do it to my grandchildren."
The singer also spoke of being at an award show without her mom, noting that it's a bittersweet thing, telling E! News she feels "a lot of hope" at the CMAs. "And yet I'm in pain because I miss her," she added. "I'm like, you should be here."
In the months since Naomi's passing in late April, Wynonna and Ashley have been open about how they've leaned on one another for support. "We both kind of look at each other like, 'I've got you,' right? And we look at each other and we say, 'Yeah,'" Wynonna told CBS Sunday Morning in September. "We're so united right now. I think more so than we have been in a long time."