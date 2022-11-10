Jersey Shore's Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino Reveal Sex of Their Baby

Get crazy, get loud, because Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his pregnant wife Lauren just shared a special update about their upcoming arrival. Find out if they are having a baby boy or girl.

Watch: Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Excited For Baby No. 2

The Jersey Shore isn't ready for this situation.

After much anticipation, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his pregnant wife Lauren Sorrentino announced the sex of their baby, sharing that in just a few short months, the couple will be welcoming a baby girl.

"ITS OFFICIAL, We have a Situation," the MTV star wrote on Instagram Nov. 9. "It's a GIRL. Coming January 2023 #girldad." 

In the announcement, Mike was photographed holding his wife's bump as Lauren sported a pink feather boa. 

Back in August, Mike and Lauren revealed their 17-month-old son Romeo was gaining a sibling when announcing their pregnancy. Since then, the couple hasn't been able to hide their excitement at an expanding family.

"I always wanted to have about three children but after having my first, I was definitely a little worried," Mike exclusively shared with E! News in August. "Are me and my wife going to be able to handle that? But once my wife was pregnant, we were so excited. We're so excited that the babies are going to be close in age."

In fact, when Lauren first told her husband she was expecting again, he was moved to tears.

"My wife came down the stairs and she had a big brother shirt on Romeo and that was the surprise," he said. "It was an amazing moment."

Mike and Lauren's road to parenthood hasn't always been easy. In November 2019, Lauren revealed she experienced a miscarriage seven weeks into her pregnancy. 

Despite several months of uncertainly, the couple maintained hope that they could have a family of their own. Fortunately, their dreams have come true. 

"We really just stayed in faith and lifted each other up and dusted each other off and we continued to move forward one day at a time," Mike previously told E! "Eventually, it worked out and we feel like we are definitely living our best life." 

