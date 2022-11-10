Gossip Girl Season 2 Trailer Takes Constance Billiard’s Elites Right Into the Met Gala

Ahead of Gossip Girl's Dec. 1 premiere, HBO Max has released the season two trailer, featuring a sneak peek of an OG villain, Georgina Sparks (Michelle Trachtenberg), who's returned for chaos.

Gossip Girl is heading from the Met steps to the Met Gala.

On Nov. 10, HBO Max released the first trailer for season two of the hit series, and it's clear that the next chapter has upped the luxurious ante, bringing Manhattan's most powerful elite from lunch breaks on the famed museum's steps right into the first Monday in May itself. 

Picking up right where we left off, the trailer details the downfall of Julien (Jordan Alexander), who has moved out into a small apartment that's clearly a far cry from Park Avenue. Plus, the relationship between Max (Thomas Doherty), Aki (Evan Mock) and Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind) has evolved into a full-blown secret throuple, and Monet (Savannah Lee Smith) is clearly coming for the Constance Billiard throne.

All of these plots come together at the most powerful NYC event of the year: the Met Gala, where we see Monet and Julien stare each other down as they cross paths on the iconic steps.

"It's time to lift up a queen who actually wants it," Monet tells Julien as flashes of the season play. "I'm not stopping at taking your place. I'm taking you down bit by bit."

But clearly, Julien isn't going down without a fight, retorting, "I can't wait to see you try."

However, that isn't all that's coming for these high school students—clearly, Constance Billiard's alumni are coming to haunt them, too. The last shot of the trailer teases the return of one of the most infamous Gossip Girl OGs, a.k.a. Georgina Sparks (Michelle Trachtenberg). 

"Did you know that you have four weak points of entry?" Sparks tells the new Gossip Girl, teacher Kate Keller (Tavi Gevinson), after breaking into her apartment. "And a very pliable super?"

Gossip Girl season two premieres Dec. 1 on HBO Max.

