Naomi Osaka's Holiday Picks Will Make You the Grand Slam Champion of Gift-Giving

We interviewed Naomi Osaka because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from her own product line or a brand she is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Naomi Osaka is known for many things: her sportsmanship as a powerhouse on the tennis court, her inspiring candidness as a mental health advocate and her compassion as a philanthropy activist. We'd like to add one more item to this (non-exhaustive) list: champion holiday gift-giver.
From deep tissue percussion massagers that are a must-have for active lifestyles to luxurious-smelling Voluspa candles that won't break the bank, the tennis star's gift recommendations will help you serve aces this holiday shopping season. For Naomi, the holidays are the perfect time to create warm memories. "I love the holidays because it's such a great time to take a break from my hectic schedule and spend quality time with my friends and family. I always cherish quality time at home with those I love."
This focus on friends, family and love is reflected in Naomi's holiday picks below, which includes gift ideas that are purposeful, practical and meaningful.
KINLÒ Daily Ritual Skincare Kit
"I love KINLÒ's special holiday Daily Ritual Gift Set. It's one of my favorites because it includes a full skincare routine that not only leaves your skin super hydrated, but protected from UVB and UVA rays. The set contains four full-size KINLÒ favorites— Always Golden Daily Moisturizer, Hydrating Golden Mist, Hydrating Eye Cream, and Hydrating Lip Balm. The packaging is also fun and festive making it perfect for the holiday season. You don't even need to gift wrap it!"
Hyperice Hypervolt GO Deep Tissue Percussion Massage Gun
"I use my Hyperice Hypervolt GO almost every day. It's been a lifesaver when my training schedule gets chaotic and I can't get a professional massage. It's so easy to pack with me wherever I go and really helps provide relief to sore muscles."
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones
"Beats headphones are the best, and I love how they're available on Amazon Prime for a last-minute gift. You can't go wrong with a new pair of nice headphones, and I particularly like the over-the-ear ones because they are great for travel since they cancel out all noise."
Voluspa French Cade Lavender Candle
"Candles have always been one of my go-to gifts. Lately, I've been loving the scents from Voluspa– their packaging makes them more elevated without breaking the bank."
Sweetgreen Digital Gift Card
"One of my favorite gifts to add to stockings is gift cards. They allow for your recipient to get ‘whatever' they want, so no need to worry about getting them something they won't like or use. All my friends and family love Sweetgreen, so a gift card makes a great gift for a few lunches or dinners ‘on you'!"
