Exclusive

Jason Momoa's Daughter Lola Steals the Show During Heartwarming Red Carpet Interview

While celebrating the premiere of his new film Slumberland, Jason Momoa's 15-year-old daughter Lola joined in on his exclusive interview with E! News.

By Mike Vulpo Nov 10, 2022 6:42 PMTags
MoviesInterviewsPremieresExclusivesCelebritiesNetflixJason MomoaEntertainment
Watch: Jason Momoa & Daughter Lola Dish on Dance Collaboration for Slumberland

Jason Momoa's daughter may just be a star in the making.

While celebrating the premiere of his new film Slumberland, the actor turned the night into a family affair, walking the red carpet with his two kids Lola, 15, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, whom he shares with ex Lisa Bonet.

In fact, Jason's eldest joined him for a chat with E! News, where the two reflected on their family adventures—on set and off.

"My babies and my family are the most important thing," the 43-year-old exclusively shared with E! News' Francesca Amiker. "We always go on adventures so we go on road trips. We go wild and go camping around the world."

When filming Slumberland closer to home, Jason was able to invite Lola to the set, where she quickly made a positive impression on people around her.

"We were there for most of the time," she explained. "It was incredible. Me and my friends choreographed a dance routine to ‘Don't Start Now' by Dua Lipa and my dad loved the dance so he put it in the movie."

Araya Doheny/WireImage

Jason added that his co-star Marlow Barkley "loved it and she dances so we put it in as a dream sequence. I want to post [Lola] teaching us. I'll put it out soon."

Until then, fans can travel to a magical new place called Slumberland, where precocious Nemo (Marlow) and her eccentric companion Flip (Jason) embark on the adventure of a lifetime.

If you ask Lola, her dad—who posts everything from his boxers to his pigs on Instagram—loved taking on his colorful new role.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Jason Momoa's Daughter Steals the Show During Red Carpet Interview

2

Hardy and Caleigh Ryan's 2022 CMA Awards PDA Will Leave You Blushing

3

Fans are Divided Over Cole & Zanab's Love Is Blind Cuties Clip

As she explained, "He had an amazing time doing Flip because it was so much like him."

Slumberland releases globally on Netflix Nov. 18.

