Jason Momoa's Daughter Lola Steals the Show During Heartwarming Red Carpet Interview

Watch : Jason Momoa & Daughter Lola Dish on Dance Collaboration for Slumberland

Jason Momoa's daughter may just be a star in the making.

While celebrating the premiere of his new film Slumberland, the actor turned the night into a family affair, walking the red carpet with his two kids Lola, 15, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, whom he shares with ex Lisa Bonet.

In fact, Jason's eldest joined him for a chat with E! News, where the two reflected on their family adventures—on set and off.

"My babies and my family are the most important thing," the 43-year-old exclusively shared with E! News' Francesca Amiker. "We always go on adventures so we go on road trips. We go wild and go camping around the world."

When filming Slumberland closer to home, Jason was able to invite Lola to the set, where she quickly made a positive impression on people around her.