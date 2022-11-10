Emily in Paris' Lily Collins Is Saying Bonjour to This New Prime Video Series

Watch : Lily Collins Marries Charlie McDowell in Dreamy Ceremony

Au revoir, Paris. Bonjour, mystery.

That's right: Lily Collins, who plays the titular Emily in Netflix's Emily in Paris, is taking on a mystifying new role. The actress will be starring in Prime Video's adaptation of Lisa Lutz's psychological thriller The Accomplice, Variety reported Nov. 9.

So, what kind of mystery will Collins be unraveling? According to the official logline, The Accomplice "tells the story of Luna Grey and Owen Mann, best friends in college, bonded together forever by an unexplained death in their social circle, whose lives are once again rocked years later when Owen's wife is brutally murdered." Ooh la la.

The description continues, noting that the story "examines the power of shared history, what it costs to keep, and what happens when you start wondering just how well you know the one person who truly knows you."

Plus, this story is close to home for Collins. She's executive producing the series alongside husband and director Charlie McDowell. And this isn't the first time the two have collaborated: they first met on the set of Gilded Rage in 2019 and worked together on 2022's Windfall. They got married in Sept. 2021.