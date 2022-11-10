We're Suckers for Nick Jonas Gushing Over "Amazing" Experience Traveling With Daughter Malti

Nick Jonas is head over heels for his love bug Malti.
After more than a decade traveling with his siblings and Jonas Brothers bandmates Joe and Kevin on global tours, Nick and his wife Priyanka Chopra have a new travel companion in their 10-month-old daughter. But for the popstar it's a welcome change.
"I mean, travel is definitely different now," he gushed to Travel + Leisure on Nov. 9. "I think part of that is, you know, just the amount of stuff you need. It's pretty funny. But also the wonder of looking for places you've been to a million times but seeing it through different eyes, right? It's really special. It has been a pretty amazing experience for us."
Malti is already a budding world traveler visiting Mexico with her parents to celebrate Priyanka's 40th birthday in July and New York City in September.
And it seems she'll soon Ireland to that list as Nick shared that the he and Priyanka are soon headed to Dublin for a family vacation.
"I love that city and any time I've been it's always been quick and this one will be too but it's always for work and this one will be a celebration with friends," he said. "It will be really nice."
The "Chains" singer, 30, added that when he travels now, he tries to make some time for sightseeing—something he hasn't gotten to do while on tour.
"You walk around and just kind of stumble into a place to have a coffee or a drink," Nick explained. "I took a trip a couple of years ago where I really wanted to go to Europe and just be a tourist, because I've only been there for shows. But I wanted to actually go and just experience it that way, which was really special and that's kind of what I did."