Nick Lachey Seemingly Shades Ex Jessica Simpson With Marriage Diss

During the Love is Blind season 3 reunion, Nick Lachey—who split from Jessica Simpson after nearly 4 years of marriage in 2006—quipped that tying the knot is "always better the second time."

By Kisha Forde Nov 10, 2022 4:29 PMTags
Jessica SimpsonNick LacheyVanessa MinnilloCouplesVanessa LacheyCelebritiesNetflix
Watch: Nick Lachey GLAMBOT: Behind the Scenes at 2021 Emmys

Nick Lachey may have just served up 98 degrees of shade.
 
During the Love is Blind season 3 reunion, the show's hosts, Nick and his wife Vanessa Lachey, sat down to rehash the romantic ups and the downs with the pairs from the pods. But it was Nick himself who had fans raising their eyebrows after he connected with contestant Matt Bolton over previous marriages, quipping that marriage "is always better the second time."
 
Matt's reaction to Nick's comment (and fist bump)? "Cheers, bud."
 
Prior to tying the knot with Vanessa in 2011, the 98 Degrees alum was famously married to Jessica Simpson for nearly four years until their 2006 split. As for Matt, during this season, he revealed that he was married once before prior to meeting his pod-mate—and now wife—Colleen Reed.
 
After the reunion—which hit Netflix on Nov. 9—aired, viewers voiced their opinion about Nick's apparent dig towards the "With You" singer on social media.

photos
Love Is Blind Season 3: Status Check on Couples

"Nick Lachey DID NOT just say ‘hey marriage is always better the second time, right?' Oh my God," one person tweeted. Another added, "Nick Lachey bumping fists with Matt about his first marriage to Jessica Simpson did not sit well with me." A third tweeted, "Say what you will about love is blind season 3 but Nick Lachey did not have to bring Jessica Simpson into this."

Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Hardy and Caleigh Ryan's 2022 CMA Awards PDA Will Leave You Blushing

2

CMA Awards 2022 Winners: The Complete List

3

Katy Perry's CMA Awards Look Proves Country Gurls Are Unforgettable

Before Nick and Jessica split in the mid-aughts, fans got a front-row peek at their romance with their reality show, MTV's Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica. It's an experience that Nick also seemed to reference during the reunion after contestant Cole Barnett expressed regret for appearing on the show.

"Coming from someone who did reality TV," Nick shared. "It's a powerful and very strange and very bizarre thing to see your life on screen."

However, past romances and current digs aside, it's more than safe to say that both Nick and Jessica have since moved on. Nick and Vanessa, who recently celebrated 11 years of marriage, have welcomed three children together. Meanwhile, Jessica is also mom to three children with her husband of eight years, former football player Eric Johnson

Trending Stories

1

Hardy and Caleigh Ryan's 2022 CMA Awards PDA Will Leave You Blushing

2

CMA Awards 2022 Winners: The Complete List

3

Katy Perry's CMA Awards Look Proves Country Gurls Are Unforgettable

4

Nick Lachey Seemingly Shades Ex Jessica Simpson With Marriage Diss

5

See North West Adorably Wrap Gifts for Cousin Dream Kardashian’s B-Day

Latest News

Nick Lachey Seemingly Shades Ex Jessica Simpson With Marriage Diss

Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $360 Tote Bag for Just $69

Holiday Gift Guide for the Binge-Watchers in Your Life

Exclusive

90 Day Fiancé: Bilal, Shaeeda & Her BFF Have a Dinner From Hell

These 20 Gifts for Music Fans and Musicians Hit All the Right Notes

Exclusive

Lauren London Reflects on Healing 3 Years After Nipsey Hussle's Death

Why Dolly Parton Is OK With Mariah Carey's “Queen of Christmas" Title