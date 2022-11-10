Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $360 Tote Bag for Just $69

The Kate Spade Brynn Tote comes in five colors and it's 81% off TODAY ONLY.

E! Insider Shop, Kate Spade Tote Bag

You know those never-ending days where you have a million things to do and you're just go, go, go? You need a durable bag that can keep up with your busy schedule with a capacity to hold everything you may need. The Kate Spade Harlow Tote has room is a great work bag with room for your laptop, a water bottle, and the rest of your must-haves. It's a high-quality bag that I have in many colors. If you're looking for a spacious bag, there's a 24-hour flash sale on this top-selling style. Usually, you can get this one for $360, but it's $69. A cute, useful bag that's actually affordable? Yep, that's an immediate "add to cart" situation.

The Kate Spade Brynn Tote has all of the room you need for a long day. It's on sale in five colorways, black, white, burgundy, blue, and beige. If this sounds like the bag you've been searching for, hurry up and get your shop on. This deal won't be here tomorrow.

Kate Spade 81% Off Deal

Kate Brynn Tote

This spacious bag has pockets and you can get it in black, white, burgundy, beige, and light blue.

$360
$69
Kate Spade Surprise

If you're looking for more affordable finds, check out Kourtney Kardashian's clothing drop with prices starting at $6.

