These 20 Holiday Gifts for Music Fans and Musicians Hit All the Right Notes

With these 20 gifts for the music lovers in your life from Amazon, Uncommon Goods, Etsy and more, there's no way you'll fall flat this holiday season.

By Jenny Lee Nov 10, 2022 3:15 PMTags
Gifts for Music Fans and Musicians

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Every holiday season, the hustle and bustle of checking off your shopping list for every unique person in your life takes ahold, and it can be overwhelming trying to find a meaningful gift that fits every personality niche—especially music lovers, who already have impeccable taste, so you know the standards are higher.

Luckily, we've rounded up the best gifts for music fans and musicians alike that are sure to hit the right note. From a guitar pick punch for the friend whose favorite accessory is their guitar, to a personalized songwriting journal for the relative who is writing the next big hit, to vinyl-inspired coasters for the audiophile whose home is filled to the brim with stacks of records, we've got you covered.

It's time to face the music this holiday season, but with our gift ideas, you'll be sure to hit all the right notes with friends and family alike.

read
Holiday Gifts for Long Distance Couples: 15 Creative, Practical, and Adventurous Picks

Witfox Personalized Acrylic Song with Photo

If you and your loved one have a special song or they have an absolute favorite song that they can identify as soon as the first note plays, then this personalized LED light-up plaque is as close to perfect as it gets. You can customize the album cover photo, song title and artist name. You can also add a personal message and photo to personalize it even more, so that every time your loved one looks at the plaque on their desk, they'll think of both their favorite tune and of you.

$15
Amazon

Booze & Vinyl: A Spirited Guide to Great Music and Mixed Drinks

What's better than jamming out to good music? Doing it with a delicious craft cocktail in hand! Organized by genre and mood, this music and booze pairing guidebook will help you shake, stir, pour and march to the beat of your own drum all year round.

$16
Amazon

Major Scale Musical Wine Glasses

Take your listening party to the next level with this set of 8 musical wine glasses that are sure to be a major conversation starter. The glasses are marked at different levels so you can each fill to the desired note, run a finger around the rim and create a beautiful concerto of notes that harmonize with the melody of good wine, witty banter and immaculate ambience. The glasses also come in a set of two if a duet is more your tune.

$250
Uncommon Goods

Ankzon Set of 6 Colorful Retro Vinyl Record Disk Coasters

What better to set the musical wine glasses, or any drink for that matter, than on vinyl record-inspired disk coasters? If your friend's home is filled with stacks of vinyl records they've collected throughout the years, this colorful set of 6 retro vinyl coasters are just calling their name.

$20
$7
Amazon

Guitar Center Gift Card

It's still up for debate whether mayonnaise counts as an instrument, but for the serious and budding musicians in your life, a Guitar Center gift card will help them find the perfect audio equipment for their needs. The gift card can be redeemed at any Guitar Center location nationwide, so your music-loving friend can head over to the nearest one and start browsing the endless selections of guitars, keyboards, recording equipment and more.

Starting at $25
Amazon

Pick-a-Palooza DIY Guitar Pick Punch

With this DIY guitar pick punch, your loved one can recycle unwanted plastic (think: used-up gift cards and expired credit cards) into new, ready-to-use guitar picks. This nifty little tool also comes with a leather key chain pick holder that holds up to 10 picks, along with 4 starter strips so they can start punching and strumming away.

$28
$24
Amazon

TheSWURNL Personalized Songwriting Journal

This songwriting journal is perfect for any stage of the songwriting process, whether they've just started brainstorming a potential melody, organizing the perfect blend of lyrics or finishing up the last notes of the next big hit. The journal features a clean, minimalist design cover, but open the book and you'll find highly personalized sections and templates that are sure to fit every songwriter's needs.

$22
Etsy

Vibes High-Fidelity Earplugs

If your gift recipient is someone who prefers going out and listening to their favorite artist live, then these concert earplugs are a must-have. Traditional earplugs decrease the quality of sound and dampen the overall experience, while custom-fit earplugs can be costly and difficult to find. With these concert earplugs, the concert-goer in your life won't have to worry about the dilemma of sacrificing their eardrums or listening experience.

$34
$29
Amazon

StubHub EGift Card

Gifting a music lover some concert tickets to see their favorite artist is a guaranteed win, but can be a gamble due to scheduling conflicts. May we present— drumroll, please— a StubHub egift card! You can choose from a variety of egift card designs to fit the specific occasion, along with a personalized photo, text or audio message that will be sent to your recipient via email. Keeping it simple has never been so easy or meaningful.

Starting at $25
StubHub

iWalk Mini Portable Charger for iPhone with Built-in Cable

Speaking of concerts, one of the worst things that can happen is your phone dying, especially right as you go to take a video of your favorite artist the one time they look right in your direction while performing! With this mini portable charger, which is compatible with most iPhone models, you can make sure the music experience doesn't fall flat and your phone stays ready for that perfect angle. This mini power bank is especially perfect for concerts and festivals because it doesn't require a charging cable.

$30
$26
Amazon

Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Charger

If the concert-goer in your life isn't an iPhone user, or prefers power efficiency over compact sizing, this Anker portable charger is the perfect option. The high-speed charging technology ensures that your phone is ready to go before the artist reaches the stage, but the power bank is still light and compact enough to fit in your pocket.

$26
Amazon

Ticket Stub Diary

After going to all those concerts, the next step for your music-loving gift recipient is most likely to store every ticket stub as a souvenir from the experience. With this ticket stub diary, they'll be able to preserve their precious memories from the concerts forever without worrying about wrinkling the ticket stubs or stashing them in the back of a drawer. The diary can also fit tickets from movies, sporting events, Broadway shows and more!

$14
Uncommon Goods

Turntable Cheese Board

What type of music does cheese listen to? R&Brie! OK, we promise this turntable cheese board isn't as bad as that music pun. While this cheese board may look just like your typical turntable at first glance, your music-loving friend will be delighted to find that the "vinyl" is actually a slate platter and the tone arm is a cheese slicer.

$78
Uncommon Goods

Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Portable Suitcase Record Player

If an actual record player is more your tune, then look no further than this portable suitcase record player that features built-in speakers and a three-speed, belt-driven turntable that's sure to please any vinyl lover. But don't let the retro look fool you— the record player has modern technology features like bluetooth compatibility and a headphone jack for personal listening to allow you ultimate listening flexibility. It also comes in a variety of colors, so you can pick the one that would best match your gift recipient's home decor.

$70
$62
Amazon

Boundless Audio Record Cleaner Brush

Whether your loved one already has a record player, or you're gifting them one this season (perhaps the one above?), they'll appreciate this audio record cleaner brush to help keep their record player and vinyls in tip-top shape for many years to come. The carbon fiber bristles will remove dust without scratching the record's surface, while the electrically conductive frame removes any static to reduce unwanted clicks and pops while listening to their favorite tunes.

$18
$16
Amazon

JBL Clip 4: Portable Speaker with Bluetooth

Nowadays, everyone seems to have at least one portable speaker in their repertoire, but whether they have a high-quality, top-rated speaker is another question. Not to mention, one that's dustproof, waterproof and includes a clip for ultra-portability (including the shower, because that's where all the best singing performances happen). That's where the JBL Clip 4 portable speaker comes in. Not only does it check all the boxes, the speaker has 14,700+ 5-star reviews on Amazon, so you know it's reliable.

$80
$50
Amazon

Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds

Powerbeats are one of the most well-known headphones out there on the market right now, and for good reason. With features like the wrap-around ear technology to keep them in place, along with Class 1 Bluetooth and up to 9 hours of listening time, it's no wonder these headphones have over 51,000 5-star Amazon reviews. Grab them while they're on sale!

$250
$180
Amazon

Smart Lighting Panels

Ambience is one of the most important parts of crafting the perfect listening experience. With these interlocking LED panels, you can create a scene right out of a music video in your home or office. The kits include different shapes, like hexagon, triangle and mini triangle, that can snap together to form aesthetic geometric patterns. Once you've completed your wall design, connect your phone to the included app that translates your music's beats, sounds and melodies to light signals.

$120
Uncommon Goods

ValleyDesignsND Recording LED Sign

With this LED sign, the musician in your life can turn any space into a recording studio! They can mount the sign on the wall, hang it from the ceiling or simply place it on their desk as a cool piece of decor. The sign also comes with a remote control with 20 pre-defined colors (along with options to program custom colors), as well as controls for brightness, color-changing speed, strobes, fades, transitions and more.

$54
Etsy

MolecularMotifs Music Note Ring

This lovely, minimalist music note ring is the perfect way for the music-lover or musician in your life to show their appreciation of the arts. Made of solid sterling, the ring is adjustable and comes in equally beautiful gift packaging so it's all ready to go. With gifts like these, the responses you'll receive from loved ones this holiday season will be music to your ears!

$40
$36
Etsy

Want to keep shopping to the beat? Check out these luxury gifts that are absolutely worth the splurge!

