John Stamos Shares the Heartwarming Advice Bob Saget Gave Him on Fatherhood

John Stamos revealed the sweet tip his late friend Bob Saget offered him after he admitted he didn’t feel “as connected” with his son Billy, who he shares with wife Caitlin McHugh.

There's a full house of smiles after watching John Stamos' latest video. 

The Full House alum shared an adorable video of himself with his 4-year-old son Billy, who he shares with wife Caitlin McHugh, alongside a piece of advice his late friend and co-star Bob Saget.

"For the first few months I didn't feel as connected with my son as I thought I would," John captioned a Nov. 10 Instagram video of his son laughing. "Bob Saget said just wait until the first time he laughs at you."

He added, "If this doesn't cheer you up on a Wednesday, nothing will."

The sweet clip was met with tons of love in the comments, including one from his wife Caitlin who wrote, "You've turned into the best father for our son. Love you both most."

Meanwhile, Jodie Sweetin wrote, "Beautiful," while Bob's wife Kelly Rizzo noted, "OMG I remember this so well. So precious."

John previously reflected on his deep bond with Bob, and exclusively explained to E! News why he wouldn't feel right doing another Full House reboot.

 

"It's just not the same without him," John said on Oct. 12. "There's something missing, there's a piece missing. We're doing a lot of tributes. I did that Netflix tribute [June's Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute], which was beautiful, I thought. Every chance I get, I talk about him. If we're real quiet, we could hear him complaining right now that I don't talk about him enough."

He added, "We'll continue to do tributes to him, but I don't know about a Full House one, though."

