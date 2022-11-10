John Stamos Shares the Heartwarming Advice Bob Saget Gave Him on Fatherhood

Watch : How John Stamos Pays Tribute to Bob Saget in Big Shot

There's a full house of smiles after watching John Stamos' latest video.

The Full House alum shared an adorable video of himself with his 4-year-old son Billy, who he shares with wife Caitlin McHugh, alongside a piece of advice his late friend and co-star Bob Saget.

"For the first few months I didn't feel as connected with my son as I thought I would," John captioned a Nov. 10 Instagram video of his son laughing. "Bob Saget said just wait until the first time he laughs at you."

He added, "If this doesn't cheer you up on a Wednesday, nothing will."

The sweet clip was met with tons of love in the comments, including one from his wife Caitlin who wrote, "You've turned into the best father for our son. Love you both most."