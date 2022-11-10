Exclusive

How Simu Liu Really Felt About His Shirtless Look for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show

After Simu Liu stunned with his shirtless look for Rihanna's Savage x Fenty show that debuted on Nov. 9, the Marvel actor dished exclusively to E! News about his "surreal" experience.

By Spencer Lubitz, Kisha Forde Nov 10, 2022 2:15 PMTags
FashionRihannaExclusivesCelebrities
Watch: Simu Liu - Oscars 2022 E! Glambot

Forget the cinematic universe—there are still moments that are simply out of this world for Simu Liu.
 
As the Marvel actor reflected on his appearance in Rihanna's Savage x Fenty fashion show (which hit Prime Video on Nov. 9), there was one perfect word that he used to sum up his experience: "Surreal."
 
"My previous modeling experience included being a stock photo model for $100," he exclusively told E! News at the BoxLunch Gala honoring Feeding America on Nov. 9. "Secondly, and this is modeling in the in the loosest definition, but I was a I was an Abercrombie and Fitch model in Canada at one point. But models are what they called other people who worked at the store."

But as Simu joked, he didn't share all the details of his past modeling with the singer since he "didn't want to lose the job."

"I was very honored to be asked and, and I would like the record to show that I did not demand to be shirtless," he added. "That was just the outfit that was presented to me, okay? I had no choice not to say yes."

photos
Rihanna's 2022 Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4 Looks

His first reaction to modeling only men's trousers for the occasion? "I was like, ‘I think I'm gonna be cold,'" Simu shared. "A little nippy out there, okay."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

Trending Stories

1

Hardy and Caleigh Ryan's 2022 CMA Awards PDA Will Leave You Blushing

2
Exclusive

Why Love Is Blind’s Nancy Is Happy Bartise Didn’t Say "I Do"

3

Inside the Bizarre Aftermath of Brittany Murphy's Sudden Death

Aside from building his modeling resume, Simu is notably busy with his acting career, with one of his latest roles being in the highly-anticipated 2023 Barbie movie—which also stars Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie. And as the actor noted, if fans are excited now, they'll be blown away come next year.

"What I've really loved is I feel like the commotion around the movie launched this whole fashion trend of Barbiecore," he said. "Never heard of the word 'Barbiecore' before a few months ago, when these photos of Ryan and Margot had leaked, and I think they set a trend literally. I think when the movie comes out next year, you're gonna see a lot more of that, a lot more like incredible visuals and outfits and dance numbers."

But if you're looking for more secrets behind the film, Simu's lips are now sealed: "I've already said too much."

Trending Stories

1

Hardy and Caleigh Ryan's 2022 CMA Awards PDA Will Leave You Blushing

2
Exclusive

Why Love Is Blind’s Nancy Is Happy Bartise Didn’t Say "I Do"

3

Inside the Bizarre Aftermath of Brittany Murphy's Sudden Death

4

Kelly Stafford "Angry" After NFL Husband Enters Concussion Protocol

5

Below Deck Mediterranean Star Kyle Viljoen Is Engaged

Latest News

Tarte Cosmetics Flash Deal: Get $189 Worth of Makeup for Just $63

Exclusive

How Simu Liu Really Felt About His Shirtless Look for Rihanna’s Show

20 Gifts for Jet-Setters From Royce & Rocket, Slip Beauty & More

Update!

Athleta 60% Off Sale Last Day: Get a $119 Jumpsuit for $35 and More

Update!

Last Day to Shop RHOA's Porsha Williams' Clothing Collection

See North West Adorably Wrap Gifts for Cousin Dream Kardashian’s B-Day

See How Much Birthday Girl Dream Kardashian Has Grown Over the Years